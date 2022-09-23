Wish list: Crafty ceramics, luxury living and Munster artists

Luxury living

What a luxe set-up from Roche Bobois, above. Wouldn’t you just adore to lounge your way through winter on the Blogger sofa, €4800, armchair, €2850, or the Apex Pouf, €800, from the Paris interior design house? Also pictured here is the collection’s rug, €3050, coffee table, €2400, and end table, €2000.

Super sofas

Channel the laid-back luxury of the Hollywood Hills in your own home, via the Bel Air collection at DFS, right. This look is all about opulence and prioritises a soft, muted colour palette of cream and blush pinks, lifted to glamorous heights with gilded accents and metallic accessories. Taking inspiration from Tinseltown’s Golden Age of the 1940s are the DFS Roulette two-corner sofa, €2,989, footstool, €449, and armchair, €969, in Marble Combination. Wouldn’t anyone be ready for a close-up here?

Vibrant art

We love Munster artists here at Wish List and one we’ve come across this autumn is Clare native-turned-Corkonian Marty Kenny whose exhibition ‘Duality’ runs in Bishopstown Library, Cork, until September 30. Pictured above is an example of the artist’s vibrant work, which tends to be snapped up quickly. Marty has been based Leeside for the past 15 years. ‘I still feel like a blow-in, but Cork is definitely my home now,’ jokes the artist. Marty took up painting four years ago and with encouragement from a strong fanbase locally and beyond, decided to exhibit.

‘Great thanks should go to the staff at the Bishopstown gallery in Wilton who have been sterling, including Fionnuala Ronan. There is a fabulous vibe up there, students to seniors, all fit in. I just decided to donate a painting to give something back and Fionnuala asked if I had more works and we agreed to exhibit for the month of September.’ Marty works mainly in oil and acrylic, focusing on abstracts, with some landscapes and portraits; contact 089-9803868.

Perfect palettes

We’re all about creating perfect palettes this week. Gliding effortlessly from boudoir dressing table to bathroom shelf to makeup bag, Charlotte Tilbury’s chic 90s-inspired Super Nudes eye colour set whispers: “Pick me, pick me!” The makeup artist started her career in a decade that launched supermodels Kate Moss and Cindy Crawford and so understands the power of tone-on-tone colour layering. The Super Nude Easy Eye Palette, €54, is available at charlottetilbury.com as well as in Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

Crafty ceramics

Check out this eye-catching design by leading Limerick ceramicist Mike Byrne. Mike explains that he makes large jug forms “using a loose interpretation of the elements; the body, handle and snib, in such a way as to try to break down the boundaries between design, craft, and art”. Mike’s work is priced from €250. A graduate of Limerick School of Art & Design’s ceramics course in 1977, Mike has worked as a designer in the Kilkenny Design Workshops. Having lectured throughout his career, he went on to become course leader of the ceramics design course at Limerick School of Art & Design until he retired in 2016. He is based in Limerick City and his work features in the new Irish Craft Heroes book, which marks the 50th anniversary of the Design & Crafts Council Ireland. The book is priced at €35 from Design & Crafts Council Ireland and the National Design & Craft Gallery, www.dcci.ie/irishcraftheroes and www.ndcg.ie/news/article/irish-craft-heroes-book.

Kitchen collections

A ‘back to the future’ flavour is on the menu at kitchen company Kube. They tell us that there’s a huge demand for a more traditional look right now. The Irish company’s latest range has been created to appeal to customers looking for just that — combined with contemporary features. The Classic collection has been designed in Ireland and created using German manufacturing expertise. Doors are available in a selection of 16 colours and customers can also choose from a range of glass doors for displaying crockery and accessories as well as mood lighting which can be controlled by a phone or touch sensor. Silestone surfaces are from Cosentino. See www.kubeinteriors.com.

Clean feeling

I’m kind of intrigued by a vacuum cleaner that promises to remove pet hair more efficiently — does this mean it could dispense with all manner of other debris as effectively? Sand everywhere after summer, pine needles in the car boot long, long, after Christmas? Asking for a friend. Bosch Ireland just launched the Unlimited 7 cordless vacuum cleaner range, powered by a battery promising up to 40 minutes’ runtime on just one battery charge. The Unlimited 7 range offers three models that differ slightly to suit your needs. The premium Unlimited 7 ProHome comes with two battery packs, effectively giving users a runtime of up to 80 minutes, the Unlimited 7 ProAnimal (aforesaid model whose blurb caught my little eye!), and the Unlimited 7 ProHome in graphite grey, for a sleek look and feel. Prices start from €349.99; see www.bosch-home.ie.

Velvet style

Want to switch things up a little in the kitchen? Ta-da! Park yourself on the velvet seat pad, 40cmx40cm, €15. It adds comfort and zing to even the most boring kitchen chair. See harveynorman.ie.