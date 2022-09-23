Wish list: Crafty ceramics, luxury living and Munster artists

I’m kind of intrigued by a vacuum cleaner that promises to remove pet hair more efficiently — does this mean it could dispense with all manner of other debris as effectively? Sand everywhere after summer, pine needles in the car boot long, long, after Christmas? Asking for a friend. Bosch Ireland just launched the Unlimited 7 cordless vacuum cleaner range, powered by a battery promising up to 40 minutes’ runtime on just one battery charge. The Unlimited 7 range offers three models that differ slightly to suit your needs. The premium Unlimited 7 ProHome comes with two battery packs, effectively giving users a runtime of up to 80 minutes, the Unlimited 7 ProAnimal (aforesaid model whose blurb caught my little eye!), and the Unlimited 7 ProHome in graphite grey, for a sleek look and feel. Prices start from €349.99; see www.bosch-home.ie.