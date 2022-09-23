Home Interiors: Top personal shopper shares her secrets

It was Paris last week and the sumptuous Maison et Object to feed our interior design souls, but my top pick is the London Design Festival where my pilgrimage had become an annual September event, halted only by the lockdown years.
And it doesn’t matter how big or small your project is; the point is to mitigate feeling overwhelmed by the breadth of choice, for someone who does not have an interior designer holding their hand.
“This year we’re seeing lots of blue in china and delph coming back,” she says. “Animal prints, especially leopard prints are always in fashion. There’s lots of monochrome, lots of colour still, even in things like curtain rods in really bright colours.”
“I’ll ask the client what they’re using the fabric for,” she explains. “If it’s a light fabric like a silk it can’t be used for upholstery, unless it’s a chair that gets very occasional use. Is it a high-traffic area with kids and pets? Go for something washable and cleanable.
- Instagram.com/designcentrech/?hl=en