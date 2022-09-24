We put popular electricity and heating-saving hacks to the test

Smart meters offer the best time-of-use tariffs (TOU)

Actually, as an early adopter, and although I really hate to say it — no, this is curiously not the case at the time of writing. Smart meters offer you very useful real-time information about your usage, and can certainly offer ways to save on the bill by moving your load to cheaper times of the day.

You can heat your immersion-fed tank at cheaper night rates, or figure out what that cooker is costing for the honey-roasted Sunday ham. How and ever, they do not currently offer the very best time-of-use (TOU) kWh tariffs if you are hoping to run your laundry at dawn or charge up that Nissan Leaf.

Day/Night (NightSaver) meters still offer the best TOU rates, outstripping both standard and smart meters even with a higher standing charge, and this includes daytime rates. Check out products from Energia, a legend with PV-solar and electric vehicle customers looking for cheap unit rates over 24 hours. The TOU market is still emerging according to the CRU, and pending a firm reply from ESB Networks, the future of Day/Night meters is uncertain as the rollout of smart meters continues nationwide.

Don’t boil the kettle, it costs a fortune

With a steaming cuppa at the beating heart of Irish life — I’m delighted to kibosh this one. If you are sloppy, then yes, if you boil only what you need, then no. Boiling a cup or two of water over two minutes costs a scrap of a kWh with a 3kWh kettle, potentially under 7c depending on your unit tariff. Fill the kettle and you will push this up by as much as 300%.

When buying a kettle examine not only the kWh it uses but the speed of the boil. A boil time of 45 seconds for a cup would be ideal as we are aiming for around 0.02kWh or 0.04kWh per use. A commonplace hack going around the newspapers and social media is to make a small teapot up with tea or instant coffee and put it in a cosy.

Alternatively, to avoid two cold starts, make up your second cup at the same time as the first. Just put a coaster or saucer over the second and use it when you are ready. Lubricate yourself with a nice cup of Barry’s and holler at the kids having 10-minute electric shower events — in reality, you’ll save more money that way.

Keep the central heating on 24/7

With oil and gas, running the system for a period in the morning and a period in the evening tailored with heating controls with some sort of thermostatic response remains the most popular approach. Boilers and radiators take a lot of energy to kick on from a cold start.

With high insulation and a good BER, you could go ahead and test your own home’s performance over two weeks by setting a natural gas boiler to run 24 hours, with the nighttime and periods you are out, detailed to the lowest possible temperature. Take unit readings for both setups. Even if you’re confined to TRVs on your radiators, you can introduce zoned temperatures to areas like hallways and unused bedrooms.

Lose the space heaters: Kw-guzzlers

Largely a myth. The term space heater has largely been dispensed to the intimate cosiness of — a personal heater. There are periods and places in the passive-regressive home with a winsome BER, which need a bit of thermal salvation from late November to early April. Stoking the boiler from dawn to dusk is not something we can claw back fully in a tax credit. A dense Aran to the ankles is still a misery if you’re sitting still for any period, and it’s less than 10C outside (misery threshold — 18C indoors).

Even with electricity prices in ascent, space heaters in the right setting with tight, thermostatic control, are a comforting money-saver.

Consider directional area heating from individual electrically powered radiators, fans, convectors and even IR panels to warm up one spot between full-house central heating if you are confined. If your home is poorly insulated, the heat losses through the fabric will be considerable.

Some oil radiators and fan-heaters in the 2.5kWh area and up are only suited to spaces with good insulation and are used for short periods. At least with 100% efficiency, you know exactly what you are using. Look for products rated from 700W to 2000W with a choice of heat settings (say 750W/1250W/2000W for a 200W model) to trim back running costs. When you feel comfortable turn the thermostat down until it clicks to set that temperature.

Hand washing trumps dishwashers

In general, this would be a myth if you are washing dishes for more than one person. For most families, dishwashers with a good energy efficiency rating are good value for money and will deliver up to 14 settings with a current D rating (previously A++) for 85kWhs pa. That’s less than €37 for 100 runs even if we presume the “shock and awe” as the Government put it, of 43c, peak usage.

Painting your radiator, avoid metallic paints which can cut efficiency by up to 16%. Service the boiler, bleed the radiators and keep the area around the radiator clear and free of curtains to allow it to function well.

You can improve this with an off-peak TOU offering half that unit price married to an “eco” setting.

Unless you have virtually free hot water (for example with solar-thermal panels or a water diverter attached to your PV-solar) these sorts of numbers will be hard to beat turning on an electric element or using instantaneous hot water from gas heating.

Keep in mind when you choose appliances that the EU Energy Ratings on fridges and freezers, dishwashers, washing machines, and television sets (and other external monitors), have altered to eliminate that gathering plus marks on an A rating. Don’t run your washing machine or dishwasher anything but full.

Paint radiators a dark or dramatic colour. It makes them more efficient

There is no proof of this popular nonsense whatsoever, and the colour of your radiator will not influence its performance to any meaningful degree. It doesn’t help the radiator “radiate” better (radiators both radiate and convect heat).

Get your boiler serviced and your system balanced, ensuring any TVRs are in full working order. If possible close the doors on the room you are sitting in if the ventilation is sufficient, as this will allow the heat convection from the radiator to rise to the ceiling and fall back into the room. Experts warn against the use of metallic paints to radiators as it can cut their efficiency to the tune of 16%! Various radiator foils can be placed behind radiators to reflect more heat back into the room.

If you’re short on funds, try a large piece of cardboard covered in heavy gauge tin foil placed behind the rad’- keeping it as flat and wrinkle-free as possible. Exitex, from €1.50 per meter, woodies.ie.