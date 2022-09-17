Cork design superstar at Sotheby's show

Key pieces from his newly developed Gestures series on display for the first time
Cork design superstar at Sotheby's show

Joseph Walsh with his Gestures table. Key pieces from his newly developed Gestures series on display for the first time.

Sat, 17 Sep, 2022 - 02:00
Des O’Sullivan

A NEW design series by global design superstar Joseph Walsh from Riverstick, Co Cork opens at Sotheby’s in London today.

On show is a selling exhibition of key pieces from his newly developed Gestures series on display for the first time.

A Gestures bench by Joseph Walsh at Sotheby's. The show, which coincides with the London Design Festival, runs until September 29.
A Gestures bench by Joseph Walsh at Sotheby's. The show, which coincides with the London Design Festival, runs until September 29.

The 12 sinuous works include a large dining table, a sculptural bench, free-form lounge chairs, dining chairs and various wall-mounted sculptural shelves.

Now in mid-career, Joseph Walsh is the Eileen Gray of this generation - and not every generation throws up designer innovators of such calibre. This new series by Joseph Walsh, whose work is celebrated from Tokyo to Chicago to Paris, is finished in ebonised black. Beginning with charcoal sketches which Walsh translates into scale model studies in wood, Gestures has emerged over the past three years.

Wood is cut into layers, rebuilt and carved to create an uninterrupted sculptural form and finished in black.

Each piece is functional and boldly sculptural.

The show at Sotheby’s, which coincides with the London Design Festival, runs until September 29.

More in this section

Rear view of young woman sorting wardrobe indoors at home, charity donation concept. These are the celeb-inspired decluttering tips we all need to know about
Home Interiors: Five fab ideas to sort your space this weekend   Home Interiors: Five fab ideas to sort your space this weekend  
Choosing the right paint types and finishes for your home Choosing the right paint types and finishes for your home
#Unwind
Bathroom bliss on a budget (The Bathroom Showroom/PA)

How to create a bathroom sanctuary without blowing the budget

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.223 s