Cork design superstar at Sotheby's show

A NEW design series by global design superstar Joseph Walsh from Riverstick, Co Cork opens at Sotheby’s in London today.
On show is a selling exhibition of key pieces from his newly developed Gestures series on display for the first time.
The 12 sinuous works include a large dining table, a sculptural bench, free-form lounge chairs, dining chairs and various wall-mounted sculptural shelves.
Now in mid-career, Joseph Walsh is the Eileen Gray of this generation - and not every generation throws up designer innovators of such calibre. This new series by Joseph Walsh, whose work is celebrated from Tokyo to Chicago to Paris, is finished in ebonised black. Beginning with charcoal sketches which Walsh translates into scale model studies in wood, Gestures has emerged over the past three years.
Wood is cut into layers, rebuilt and carved to create an uninterrupted sculptural form and finished in black.
Each piece is functional and boldly sculptural.
The show at Sotheby’s, which coincides with the London Design Festival, runs until September 29.