How to create a home inventory to protect your valuables

Coming home and finding someone has broken in and defiled your sacred, private spaces? It’s a life-altering moment. Having even just sentimental things taken is a distressing, disturbing experience, but moving on from the shock, householders need to establish as quickly as possible, exactly what’s been pilfered.

Recalling the exact model of Samsung 50-inch flat-screen is one thing, but what if you own off-standard vintage, or unique pieces that really are close to one-of-a-kind? What year was that 1950s Martin guitar? Was that mid-century print as valuable? Could you convincingly describe little bronze sculpture to your insurance company or the Gardai if it was stolen?

Making a detailed, highly specific inventory to include paintings, pieces of interesting old furniture, jewellery and even modest collections of stuff which may have an unexpected value — it’s a quick, easy process and something you can do once per piece, file away, and largely forget.

With a full written and visual record on hand, we raise the chances of a positive outcome after a break-in or damaging event — replacing, being reimbursed for, or even recovering the thing.

Visual record

For your general contents, a smartphone video (update it every two-three years) can run over most of your household goods indoors and out.

Make a clip of each room to make it easy to find the items, and describe verbally what you’re looking at as you shoot, showing the make, model or serial number of electronics for example.

Open presses and drawers as you go. If you know when you bought that item, or have the receipt, include this detail — this can all aid your claim to be compensated in the event of a disaster. File these video clips away somewhere logical.

Expensive pieces should already be itemised in your insurance as high-value for their full-replacement cost (what they would demand at market today) and not just thrown in with the ballast of general contents. This may entail more coverage expense on the policy.

It’s important to know exactly what you expect to recover if the items was stolen or destroyed, so check your policy very carefully.

While you’re eye-balling the paperwork, ensure the stipulated security measures match the specifications of your locks, alarms and so on, otherwise the claim could be deemed as invalid.

A professional valuation is a fantastic addition for precious pieces, and once the person is regarded as a specialist in their field (with professional accreditation) most insurance companies will be happy to settle acceptable claims based their assessment.

The valuation they provide should be updated about every five years to keep up with the peaks and troughs of market values. Ask for a photographic record as part of the service if you would prefer that someone else handle the snaps.

To make your own inventory, first of all, identify what you want to itemise, and start with a full, written/typed description. What is it? Describe it in one sentence.

If you have a receipt or any provenance for the piece, including any auction, sales catalogue, or former valuation, ensure you keep this with your record. Note the material. If it’s a wood — what species of wood is it? For a painting — is it an oil, pastel, a watercolour? Measure the piece in centimetres. For paintings, measure both the frame and the picture inside the frame.

Identifying features

Now, look for marks and identifying features. These could be maker’s marks on the base of a ceramic, or a signature on a piece of artwork.

Turn any framed piece over and look for gallery/exhibition stickers, scribbled notes, anything that might be part of the provenance. If you know who made or created the piece, even if that’s not established, write that down.

Glass, for instance, often doesn’t carry marks, but can be identified by photographs compared to the works of that house or individual designer. If you know the date or period of the piece, take that down too — every shred of information matters.

Next, photograph each piece, preferably against a neutral background. North-facing light generally gives a nice shadow-less wash of light, and most mobile phones are sufficient for this task. For artwork, take shots from all sides, to include the reverse of any frame. Where there are marks, crests and any inscriptions for instance — photograph those with a macro-setting.

If you like, take a tape, and roll it out to record key measurements in your picture. If there are flaws, damage, or repair unique to the item, include these too.

The pictures should be pin sharp, so keep them as a digital record or as physical copies at a high resolution that shows the intricate detail of your property.

You can digitise the full record if you prefer into one smart folder, or even put it safely in the cloud, for example with DropBox or Google Drive. At home, back up your records regularly to a totally separate drive for peace of mind. Working hard, primary drives can and do go mortally toes-up without warning.

UV marks

Putting new marks on the item is a popular way to help the police to trace and identify stolen goods. This is done with a standard UV marker on an inconspicuous part of larger piece (it would be crazy to trace something on a Netsuke). For top drawer things — get advice. Never, ever take a marking device of any kind to a canvas or paper artwork or ephemera — it will bleed through and could damage fragile materials.

Stamping machines are generally not appropriate to antiques and domestic valuables (otherwise fantastic for things like car trailers, try propertymarking.ie). Otherwise, you only need to put something there as a small, harmless mark on an inconspicuous area — say your Eircode or your initials.

Furniture is best marked from underneath — say somewhere on the frame or on the under-side of a tabletop. The thing is to have a record of what you put there. When an investigator runs over the items with a blue-light, the specific UV signature will blaze to life.