Home Interiors: Five fab ideas to sort your space this weekend  

BLUSHING BEAUTY

Roll up the parasols, fold away the beach towels and make way for winter — and for something other than Egg chairs, sandals and suncream.

Spotted online: Harvey Norman’s Clarke & Clarke Passiflora rug in Mineral Blush, 160cm by 230cm, €380, would be just the thing to keep a summery vibe in any living space — while still cosying things up. It’s machine-washable — and it makes a bit of a statement.

Harvey Norman's Passiflora Mineral Blush rug, from €220-€580.

There’s a version for every gaff from wannabe hangars to tiny houses, as the rug is also available in 120cm by 170cm and 200cm by 290cm sizes.

See Harveynorman.

.

French Connection Zinc sofa bed in Blush luxe velvet for DFS.

PINK POWER

Love, love loving this new take on the classic old-style sofa bed. The Zinc sofa by French Connection for DFS is looks pretty elegant.

It's available in three materials and fourteen colours but I'm not going to lie — the blush pink velvet is the one that I'd choose. Just saying.

The Zinc is aimed to give a versatile, minimalist feel to any space and "suit any living room or season, says Lauren Harris, DFS senior designer.

"For an on-trend summer look, go for the blush velvet colour option and layer with global-inspired pattern in cushions and throws, then pair with plenty of greenery and hints of wood and rattan,” she adds.

Count us in, we're all for anything that plays a role where a room needs to be flexible. The French Connection Zinc sofa bed in Blush Luxe Velvet is €1,949. See DFS.

The Cirrus 2 Handheld Steamer.

IRON IT OUT

If you want to streamline your to-do list along with your laundry cupboard, or just can’t be bothered pulling out the ironing board, take a tip from globetrotting stylists.

My head was turned when Tracy Kelly of Meadows & Byrne started singing the praises this week of what she called “a gal’s best friend”.

“Life’s just too short to iron,” says Tracy. Her solution? The compact Cirrus 2 Handheld Steamer: “This little baby can be used on all clothes, including those that can’t be ironed or require dry cleaning, to give them a new lease of life.”

Heating in 25 seconds, the Cirrus 2 is a sustainable and efficient alternative to both ironing, washing and even too much dry cleaning, says Tracy. “It removes wrinkles with a wave, gently smoothing, refreshing, and removing odours, shallow dirt and bacteria. Unlike an iron, the Cirrus 2 swells the fibres ensuring they regain their natural shape,” she adds.

Priced at €130, it’s perfect for sliding into a suitcase to ensure your holiday wardrobe looks just as good overseas as when you pack, according to the stylists at Meadows & Byrne.

Order online or pop into one of Meadows & Byrne’s 13 stores nationwide Meadowsandbyrne.

Neptune's most traditional and most 'country' collection, Chichester cabinets work together or as standalone pieces, with kitchen prices starting around €12,000.

PRACTICAL MAGIC

Utility rooms are on most wish lists so design specialist Neptune has compiled pointers to help this powerhouse of practicality live up to its potential.

Firstly, remember that function and form co-exist. Many new-build properties, which are quite commonly designed complete with a utility room, have a tendency to make your kitchen’s neighbouring space a cold, clinical environment.

Washing machine below and tumble dryer above; cabinet from Neptune's Chichester.

Your utility room will no doubt provide you with plenty of extra storage space, but will it be a space that is enjoyable to pass time in while you complete chores? We want our homes to make us feel good as well as look good so utility alone won’t cut it.

If you’re renovating your utility room, think about whether you want it to seem like an extension of your kitchen or a different space altogether.

It’s usually a wise idea to keep the flooring the same so there’s a sense of flow between the two rooms, but there is no rule to say that you need to stick with the same style or colour: The key is to ensure any contrasts are sympathetic.

See Neptune for Irish stockists.

Brass metal and white orb dome floor lamp, €140, and metal and white orb dome table lamp, €95, both Harvey Norman.

BRASS TACKS

The sunlounger to sofa surfing over the past month sent me snooping online to gaze at potential ways of lighting up the darkness of the months to come. Literally. So how about these beauties: The Harvey Norman brass metal and white orb dome floor lamp, €140, and brass metal and white orb dome table lamp, €95. See Harveynorman.