Home Interiors: Five fab ideas to sort your space this weekend  

Spotted online: Harvey Norman’s Clarke & Clarke Passiflora rug in Mineral Blush, 160cm by 230cm, €380, would be just the thing to keep a summery vibe in any living space — while still cosying things up. It’s machine-washable — and it makes a bit of a statement.
Love, love loving this new take on the classic old-style sofa bed. The Zinc sofa by French Connection for DFS is looks pretty elegant.
It's available in three materials and fourteen colours but I'm not going to lie — the blush pink velvet is the one that I'd choose. Just saying.
The Zinc is aimed to give a versatile, minimalist feel to any space and "suit any living room or season, says Lauren Harris, DFS senior designer.
"For an on-trend summer look, go for the blush velvet colour option and layer with global-inspired pattern in cushions and throws, then pair with plenty of greenery and hints of wood and rattan,” she adds.
Count us in, we're all for anything that plays a role where a room needs to be flexible. The French Connection Zinc sofa bed in Blush Luxe Velvet is €1,949. See DFS.
Firstly, remember that function and form co-exist. Many new-build properties, which are quite commonly designed complete with a utility room, have a tendency to make your kitchen’s neighbouring space a cold, clinical environment.