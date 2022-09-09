All roads lead to Kerry for Ireland's 'friendliest garden gathering' 

In the summer of 2014, after seven years in Kells Bay, Co Kerry. Billy Alexander reached what he considered was the “end of the beginning”.
The mammoth task of reclaiming the gardens and restoring the house was in hand and it was time to celebrate and publicise the achievement. A who’s who of gardening royalty assembled at Kells Bay and heard talks from the Oracle of Kilmacurragh, Seamus O’Brien, and the legendary Roy Lancaster.
Entitled, “Hop, Skip and Jump: the Curious Distribution of some of Ireland’s most Enigmatic Native Plants”, his presentation will look at native Irish pants from the Kerry lily to arctic willows, from wayward birds to Spanish smugglers.
On Saturday, October 1, we will have the fantastic opportunity to listen to Alasdair Moore, head of gardens, Lost Gardens of Heligan, who will speak on “Tresco and Heligan: plants, history and meaning”.
- To reserve your attendance visit kellsbay.ie/southern-symposium