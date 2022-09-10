Room for a Big Fella: Michael Collins spent his last night in this hotel bedroom

It must have been quite a contrast for him to the typical bustle of hotel life, hearing echoes around vaulted ceilings.
“We wanted to bring the room back to a sense of what it was like but we also wanted it to be a unique, bespoke project,” Allen says.
Now accomplished and the hotel back to pre-Covid bustle, the scene is set on arrival by a sculpture of the Big Fella on loan from Dómhnal Slattery, and a portrait of the local hero looming large in the foyer, commissioned from artist Mick O’Dea.
Gone is the signature wall-to-wall hotel room carpeting, and in its place a dark wooden parquet floor softened by an outsize rug.
They’re typical of the late Edwardian, new art deco look that was just starting to take off in interiors in the early 1920s.
But how exactly was this achieved without it turning into a pastiche, while incorporating the day-to-day modern necessities and honouring the past connection with Michael Collins?