Beautiful bouclé

The textile of the season has to be bouclé with its deep, fleecy effect in upholstery, promising a particularly snuggly experience on a statement chair like the super-comfortable Tyler lounger. This inviting piece also offers two head-rest options and a swivel feature (€1,185 at Interiosity).

Vases and vessels

Bringing shapely branches indoors and displaying them in interesting vases and vessels is the new look when the garden has stopped offering up fantastic blooms. This range of vases has roughed-up surfaces which make an eye-catching decorative vignette when grouped together (from €46 at Pod Furniture).

Leafy decor

Calling all plant killers who lack green fingers despite best efforts to keep a leafy accessory alive: Faux versions are such good quality nowadays it’s hard to tell the difference except by touch. Pinc Interiors offers the realistic Fleur olive tree in a ceramic pot to park in a porch or sunroom for a touch of sun-kissed olives groves in winter (from €89.50).

Tasteful tablecloths

As any tablescaping enthusiast will tell you, a tablecloth is the basis of any successful ‘scape. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a plain white one to offset your fancy ware. Try full-on texture with the Swedish Ochre tablecloth and add white ware, or go all out with a striking contrast of moody dark plates (€88 at The Blue Door Direct).

Terrifics throws

The good old reliable of the textile world has to be the throw. Used and abused as an outdoor picnic blanket in summer, it’s now back inside for sofa snuggles as the evenings draw in, unless it gets some respite folded neatly across the end of a bed. This seasonally-appropriate orange knitted-style throw from EZ Living Interiors is €59.

Robust rugs

Hurrah for textures trending when it comes to rugs — there’s nothing nicer for bare feet than to land on a deep pile rug on chilly days when wooden and tiled floors are stone cold, especially first thing in the morning. Brink & Campman’s new Tumble rug is especially soft and knobbly for warm toes just out of bed (from €999 at Rugs.ie).

Woolly wonder

Opting for a subdued, natural look, the Avoca range of throws includes mohair options if you like a silky soft wool from the coat of Angora goats. It’s more exotic than sheep’s wool and it’s stronger, softer and silkier for maximum comfort (Pastel Stripe mohair throw €164.95).

Bountiful baskets

For an easy addition of texture amid flat, smooth surfaces, a few baskets will do the trick and give bonus storage for everything from toys and bathroom necessities to laundry, magazines and even kindling for the fire (Matfors basket pair €8.99 at JYSK).