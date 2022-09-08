Vintage medicine cabinets that boost a bathroom's storage and look

Medicine cabinets have taken a familiar form since the 1920s, and with a slim, ergonomic profile and integrated mirror-faced doors they are a crucial inclusion in most bathrooms and ensuites. Hung high enough only for a standing adult to manage, and suspended over the obstacle of a sink, there’s less likelihood that your little Tenzing Norgay will make an ascent for your Korean facemasks, or the candy coloured cough drops. Still, never take anything from granted. If in doubt lock them up.
If you can do without the mirror or want a dedicated place for serious, pharmaceutical stuff, look into the latest craze for reeded glass — uniquely blinding while offering a robust glass door. Top choices — the haze wall cabinet for Ferm Living — elegant, grown-up class at €339 (also available as a leggy vitrine), finnishdesignshop.com, or the budget-friendly metal and glass cabinet by Sklum, just €109.95, sklum.com.