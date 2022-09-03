We renovated our 200-year-old Cork farmhouse for modern family life

Imagine moving into a 200-year-old farmhouse that has been in your husband’s family for four generations, and contemplating how to update it for modern family living while honouring the age of the house and the family connection.

This was the challenge for Sharon Holland when her in-laws retired from farming life and invited her and husband Jer to take over their farmhouse in Ladysbridge, Co Cork, but one which Sharon has risen to with practicality and flair, making it home for the couple along with Cian 23, Miah 13, Faye 11, and a super-friendly dog named Harry.

The renovated Georgian farmhouse, Ladysbridge, Co. Cork.

But like so many house move and renovation stories, Sharon’s was delayed by the arrival of the first lockdown — although the upside was it gave her time to really plan the finer details of her project and source everything she needed for her new, but old, home.

Easing of restrictions meant she could eventually meet with architect Pat Cashman, kitchen designer and fitter Brian O’Driscoll and builder Mick Daly, so everything was well thought out in advance. But there was always an emphasis in her mind on maintaining the historic identity of the house.

While we chat, she uses the word “cherishing” repeatedly, which became a guiding principle that has seen a modern kitchen extension fit seamlessly into the older house rather than overwhelming it as so many contemporary additions do nowadays.

The calm, light-filled kitchen space.

It’s a calm, light-filled kitchen space, where antique farmhouse dressers sit comfortably with modern low units colour-matched to walls in the faintest hint of mint green, while tall larder-style cupboards are finished in a fresh plaster hue Colourtrend calls Summer Beige.

The paint brand features throughout the house as part of Sharon’s desire to buy Irish, which she tells me while serving up fresh coffee after my snoop around this historic homestead.

The structure, which has stood since 1822, was “a two up, two down”, she says, but when Jer’s family bought it in 1905 “they added a kitchen extension and a bedroom above”.

That extension is now Sharon’s dining room but still has a lovely farmhouse kitchen feel, thanks to the retention of the range which must have seen considerable service under Mrs Holland senior’s tenure, and I can almost smell her brown bread and scones baking.

It’s also where I spot another item Sharon has cherished, the traditional Sacred Heart lamp, a feature of almost every Irish home in days gone by, and one of many mementoes that point to the history of the house and its occupants.

But to get a real feel for the character and flow of the house, you have to start at the front door and the living rooms either side of it.

One is blue-themed with new panels on two walls painted in a cornflower shade.

“This was the first room we did,” Sharon explains, “so we had somewhere to live in while the work was going on in the rest of the house.

It had a Jane Austen vibe with heavy velvet curtains and I wanted to simplify it.

"I love the William Morris Willow Bough pattern and found it in blue wallpaper. I got the floor sanded and whitewashed it myself.”

It’s a calm, relaxing and airy room with a pair of squishy matching sofas. Simple white voiles are the only dressing at the floor-to-ceiling windows, giving a touch of spring and summer on an early autumn morning.

Across the hallway, the second living room is a darker space with just a single window to throw in natural light. But Sharon has embraced the dark, painting the walls a deep sandy copper tone, and you just know it’s the room to hunker down in on windy winter nights with the fire lighting.

As a Sherlock Holmes’ fan, Sharon’s added a light Victorian touch with a fireplace over-mantel, a pair of bookcases, and an old travel trunk on which she’s placed a glass plate to repurpose it as a coffee table.

I didn’t want the room to be too olde worlde, though.

“There were two BoConcept sofas I wanted but they were so expensive new. I found two second-hand from two different houses," she adds.

She’s quite the furniture forager, it turns out, and reckons about 70% of what’s in the house is pre-loved.

“I spent a lot of time in lockdown researching and sourcing good second-hand pieces,” she says. “I hate buying new when I can buy second-hand.”

Incidentally, all her ultra-modern kitchen appliances are pre-used. Star buy must be her Fisher & Paykel dishwasher which began life as a showroom model.

Sharon certainly demonstrates a flair for putting old and new together that she might have professional design experience, but both she and her husband are deputy school principals.

Signing up for an online interior design course over lockdown, however, did help pull her ideas and taste together.

“It gave me confidence with colour and taught me to go with what I like,” she says, something she demonstrates especially well upstairs.

Halfway up is a mezzanine floor added to the rear elevation in the 1930s to accommodate a bathroom with scullery space below. Accommodating a spectacular freestanding rolltop bath, with shower enclosure, corner toilet and sink, it’s the décor which actually hogs the limelight.

A mix of painted wainscotting and a dramatic wallpaper above would tempt you to happily idle in the tub watching exotic animals gadding across the walls.

Up another flight to the first floor, where in addition to three bedrooms used by the family, a guest room is hidden away.

Scant on natural light, again we see Sharon’s skill in embracing the dark, this time with a luxury wallpaper feature, but the best bit is the revelation of a secret staircase leading down to the old kitchen, now dining room. It’s something for an Airbnb guest to delight in, or for a young visitor keen on exploring to exit the stairs through a kitchen cupboard door for breakfast.

Yet the house is far from being a time capsule or a curiosity.

Sharon’s mark on it is distinct with all the modern conveniences, new paint, papers and furnishing choices, but rather than taking over the house, her input is another layer sensitively placed on top of decades of layers and textures put in place by previous generations.

And she tells me, “Now it feels like home. It feels great to be here.”