Garden Digest: Events to help you to enjoy your green spaces 

- Macroom Flower and Garden Club holds a floral demonstration with Margaret Ahern, AOIFA, entitled ‘Autumn a second spring’ on Thursday, September 8, at 8pm at Coolcower House, Macroom, Co Cork. New members and visitors are welcome. Sales table inquiries, 087-9821708.
- The Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland hosts a Zoom talk on Wednesday, September 7, from 7.30pm to 9pm on ‘William Robinson and Gravetye Manor’. Tom Coward, head gardener at Gravetye Manor, will talk about Irish gardener William Robinson and the enormous impact he had on 19th-century gardening and the work currently undertaken at his former home, Gravetye Manor. This is a free event for members but is also open to non-members for €5. See RHSI.ie.
- Trinity College Botanic Garden Culture Night tours by Trinity College Department of Botany take place on Friday, September 23, from 4pm to 8pm. Explore Trinity College Botany’s private teaching and research garden, extensive glasshouse collections, and arboretum. This is a rare opportunity for the public to view this unique conservation and research facility with its large collection of plants from all over the world. Trinity botanists will explain the importance of the collections and present some fascinating stories of plant adaptation and evolution. The garden will be open from 4pm, with two guided tours at 4.30pm and 6pm. Booking is required. See eventbrite.ie.
- The first Waterford Honey Show will take place during the 2022 Harvest Festival being hosted at venues across Waterford City, September 9-11. The first annual Waterford Honey Show is being hosted by the East Waterford BeeKeepers’ Association. The event will inform honey producers, beekeepers, retailers, and visitors to the show of the high-quality honey products available in the south-east region. All local producer-branded jars of honey are eligible to participate in the honey awards. Visitors to the Waterford Honey Awards will be able to enjoy viewing the action within an enclosed glass observation hive, meet with producers, and taste some of the finest kinds of honey. The festival is being supported by Waterford City and County Council and organised by GIY. See harvest.giy.ie.
