Wish List: Bargain bakeware, a velvet dining chair, and Cork artwork

Daring designs

A favourite in our Wish List diary is Design Week Ireland, a national programme of events taking place from November 14-18 this year. Throughout the week, DCCI will curate and host a series of events focusing on why design matters and highlighting issues around diversity, sustainability, and inclusion. The exciting part is they are inviting you to submit your event ideas to demonstrate the positive impact design can have on the economy, society, and culture, so if you or your business would be interested in running an event, visit www.dcci.ie to submit your entry. Pictured here is Megan Maguire’s The Thread That Bonds Us. Megan won the Future Makers Student Material Support award.

Bargain bakeware

Anyone for some bargain bakeware? Aldi’s got baking equipment, utensils and accessories in store from September 8, including the Kenwood Hand Mixer €21.99, and must-have baking utensils for €2.99, like whisks, pastry brushes and rolling pins. Get your cake looking its best with the Cake Decorating Assortment, pictured, for €9.99. See www.aldi.ie.

Trendy totes

Thanks to a viral hit on TikTok last year, we saw the Ikea DRÖMSÄCK tote bag fly off shelves. I imagine the brand is hoping for similar success with this year’s offering, pictured on the right. With a September launch, it’s aimed at students, the VÄRLDENS travel tote bag can be worn as a backpack, a shoulder bag or carried by hand using the top handles. We like that the fabric is made out of recycled polyester, helping to lower its overall environmental impact. The bag is available in stores and online, priced at €25. See www.ikea.com/ie/en/.

Velvet style

This Theo dining chair caught my eye this week, I’m looking for a change-up at home, but ivory and velvet would last exactly three seconds in my gaff. One can dream. If you live in a civilised abode, the Theo dining chair has a gorgeous curved upholstered backrest and padded seats while black angled legs give a hint of art deco design; €150 from www.cultfurniture.com.

Cork creativity

Cork artist Valerie Walsh Jolley is revamping her Douglas studio and reached out to share one of her new pieces. This one, pictured above, is called Time Out Mum, some of us can identify this week — bring on the cocktails, I shouted. Find out more about Valerie’s work at valeriewalshjolley.com.

Crisp creations

Tried and tested and inhaled in one sitting this week, Tayto’s latest addition to their Occasions Range — Corn Straws. Don’t be fooled, they’re not like chip sticks, they are a lot spicier, with a sweet chilli pepper flavour — plus no artificial colours, no artificial flavours, no added MSG and suitable for vegetarians. A 110g share bag is €2.89; taytocrisps.ie.

Porcelain pieces

Orla O Visual Art has a beautiful Words in Porcelain collection but this Michael Collins one might just be her best yet. She says she made this poignant piece, pictured below (€60 from www.orlaovisual.ie), to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the death of Michael Collins: “On the morning of August 22 1922, he commented, in that mordant wit of his, ‘Yerra, they’ll never shoot me in my own county’, just before leaving to face his fate at Béal Na mBláth that day. I wanted to immortalise his words in porcelain.”

Fine fragrances

On the Bathroom Shelf, the latest launch from Molton Brown and the newest scent to their fragrance portfolio — Rose Dunes. Comprising an eau de toilette, eau de parfum, and body lotion, the collection was created by senior perfumer Philippe Paparella-Paris who was inspired by his upbringing with his grandmother and years living in Dubai. This bath and shower gel is €31.40, it’s made with sustainably sourced ingredients, while being a 100% cruelty free and vegan brand; www.moltonbrown.eu.