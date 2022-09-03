Time to pick a winner at the National Antiques Fair in Limerick

The race is on to the winners' enclosure of rare, unusual and desirable collector's items at the National Antiques Art and Vintage Fair on September 10 and 11
A pair of c1770 18th-century Caughley porcelain asparagus dishes at the National Antiques Fair in Limerick next weekend.

Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 01:00
Des O’Sullivan

Time to giddy up, clear all hurdles and chase over to Limerick Racecourse, the new and larger venue for the National Antiques Art and Vintage Fair on September 10 and 11.

The race is on to this winners’ enclosure of rare, unusual, desirable and collectible pieces from right around the island of Ireland including Northern Ireland.

Pick a winner from more than 60 antique shops, vintage shops, art galleries and collectibles dealers with everything from antique furniture to art, jewellery, books, silver, porcelain, coins, banknotes, militaria and vintage fashion.

A walnut crossbanded tilt top table at the National Antiques Fair in Limerick next weekend.
The Irish Antique Dealers Association will be represented by members including Martin Maguire of Mayo, Weldons Dublin, Donegal Antiques, Marie Curran, Dublin, Greenes Antiques, Drogheda, Treasures Irish Art, Athlone and Courtville Antiques, Dublin. 

With costume jewellery from €5 to top-end diamonds at €50,000 there will be something for everyone.

The odds are in favour of punters looking to make a killing at this convenient location with ample parking.

