Antiques: Portrait, vintage hats, clocks and watches at auction in Carrigtwohill

A stylish portrait requiring further research, a 19th-century walnut carved bench with a motto we could all adopt, vintage hats in their original Munster Arcade boxes, a clock carved with the Cork coat of arms and a valuable Patek Philippe wristwatch will contribute to an interesting sale at Lynes & Lynes next Saturday (September 10).

Viewing gets underway in Carrigtwohill today for an auction made up of contents from Ballynoe House, Rushbrooke, Cobh, and from a large Cork city residence, along with items from several individual clients.

The most expensively estimated lot is the Patek Philippe Nautilus automatic gentleman’s wristwatch from Ballynoe House, which has recently been sold.

It is estimated at a cool €30,000-€50,000 and auctioneer Denis Lynes reckons that it could well exceed the top figure.

A 19th-century walnut-carved long hall bench with a central heraldic shield from Ballynoe is estimated at €1,000-€1,500.

A 19th-century walnut carved hall bench at Lynes & Lynes.

It is carved with the motto ‘Nun Quam Non Paratus’, meaning Never Unprepared.

A half portrait of a young lady, painted in the style of Sir Thomas Lawrence (1769-1830), bears an Agnews label on the back. In a period frame, it was purchased at the contents auction of Galtee Castle, Co Tipperary, which was demolished circa 1941. The castle was built by the Kingstons around 1780 and re-modelled in 1892 by Abel Buckley, MP of Ryecroft Hall near Manchester.

The venerable firm of Agnews, a leading London Old Master art dealer since 1860, was founded in Manchester in 1817.

Located since 1877 at a prominent

A portrait of a young lady in a period frame at Lynes & Lynes.

gallery at Old Bond Street, the firm of Thomas Agnew and Sons closed in 2013 and re-opened at St James’s Place in London. Their archive was given to the National Gallery. The painting is estimated at €1,000-€2,000.

A curiosity of the sale is an oak mantel clock carved on the top with the Cork Coat of Arms. The nautical theme is enhanced with flanking cannons and anchors set on a cushion base with swag decoration. This product of the Cork School of carving is estimated at €300-€500. Of vintage interest is a collection of ladies’ hats in their original Munster Arcade boxes (€50-€80).

A mantel clock carved with the Cork coat of arms.

A top hat by W. Dennehy and Sons of Patrick Street and Castle Street, Cork (€40-€60) is accompanied by a shooting stick.

The sale kicks off with a pair of Irish Georgian mahogany and brass-bound turf and plate buckets (€600-€1,000) and a large Waterford 10 branch chandelier comes with an estimate of €2,000-€3,000.

A pair of Irish Georgian peat and plate buckets.

A large circular silver salver (€1,000-€1,500) and a five-piece silver tea service (€1,000-€1,500) by Egans of Cork each date to the late 1970s. There is a good selection of silver and jewellery, period and other furniture and a 1989 view of Patrick’s Hill by Desmond Hickey (€400-€600).

Among the garden effects is a Coalbrookdale design fern back garden seat (€600-€800), a pair of wire work roll-back garden chairs (€400-€600), a conversation seat from a design by Charles Young of Edinburgh (€400-€600) and a concrete and cast-iron wellhead (€300-€500). The catalogue for this sale of 354 lots is online.