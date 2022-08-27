Garden Digest: Stay up to date on upcoming events

ZOOM TALK

The Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland hosts a Zoom talk on Wednesday, September 7, from 7.30pm-9pm on ‘William Robinson and Gravetye Manor’.

Tom Coward, head gardener at Gravetye Manor, will talk about Irish gardener William Robinson and the impact he had on 19th-century gardening and the work currently undertaken at his former home, Gravetye Manor. This is a free event for members, non-members €5.

CULTURE NIGHT

Trinity College Botanic Garden Culture Night tours by Trinity College Department of Botany take place on Friday, September 23, from 4pm-8pm.

Explore Trinity College Botany’s private teaching and research garden, glasshouse collections and arboretum.

This is a rare chance for the public to view this unique conservation and research facility with its collection of plants from all over the world. Come and wander around the walled garden and arboretum, or take a tour with Trinity botanists.

The garden will be open from 4pm with two guided tours, at 4.30pm and 6pm. Booking required; register at eventbrite.ie

HONEY SHOW

The first Waterford Honey Show takes place during the 2022 Harvest Festival which will be hosted at venues across Waterford City from September 9-11.

The show will be hosted by the East Waterford BeeKeepers’ Association and will showcase the quality honey products of the Southeast. All local producer-branded jars of honey are eligible for the awards.

Visitors will view the action in an enclosed glass observation hive, meet top honey producers and taste the honey. The event is supported by Waterford City & County Council and organised by GIY; harvest.giy.ie