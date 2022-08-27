Garden Digest: Stay up to date on upcoming events

Garden Digest: Stay up to date on upcoming events

The Walled Garden at Trinity College Botanic Gardens.

Sat, 27 Aug, 2022 - 01:00

ZOOM TALK 

The Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland hosts a Zoom talk on Wednesday, September 7, from 7.30pm-9pm on ‘William Robinson and Gravetye Manor’. 

Tom Coward, head gardener at Gravetye Manor, will talk about Irish gardener William Robinson and the impact he had on 19th-century gardening and the work currently undertaken at his former home, Gravetye Manor. This is a free event for members, non-members €5.

CULTURE NIGHT

Trinity College Botanic Garden Culture Night tours by Trinity College Department of Botany take place on Friday, September 23, from 4pm-8pm. 

Explore Trinity College Botany’s private teaching and research garden, glasshouse collections and arboretum. 

This is a rare chance for the public to view this unique conservation and research facility with its collection of plants from all over the world. Come and wander around the walled garden and arboretum, or take a tour with Trinity botanists. 

The garden will be open from 4pm with two guided tours, at 4.30pm and 6pm. Booking required; register at eventbrite.ie

HONEY SHOW

The first Waterford Honey Show takes place during the 2022 Harvest Festival which will be hosted at venues across Waterford City from September 9-11. 

The show will be hosted by the East Waterford BeeKeepers’ Association and will showcase the quality honey products of the Southeast. All local producer-branded jars of honey are eligible for the awards. 

Visitors will view the action in an enclosed glass observation hive, meet top honey producers and taste the honey. The event is supported by Waterford City & County Council and organised by GIY; harvest.giy.ie

More in this section

Meet the Cork artist who is colouring our homes happy Meet the Cork artist who is colouring our homes happy
Laundry Room Interior With Washer Dryer Machine, Laundry Basket, Potted Plants And Coral Color Wall Seven cleaning jobs to tackle around your home this week 
Goldfinch, Carduelis carduelis, on a branch in spring How to help smaller birds fight for their share in your garden
Be more sustainable in the garden (Alamy/PA)

Ways to be less wasteful in the garden

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices