How to choose the perfect carpet or rug for any floor space

Polypropylene and other synthetics present economy and durability and will suit the tightest budget. Some are made using recycled bottles or fishing nets, making them an eco-friendly choice if you keep your carpet in good order for at least a decade.
Delivering the best quality carpeting in the World, wool’s virtues are largely down to its complex and beautiful natural make-up. The premiere ingredient of soft, traditional carpeting wool offers dimensional stability (won’t flatten with wear, springing neatly back to shape), no static, and is gentle on an infant’s knees. True believers describe high wool mix carpets as a huge air filter.
When it comes to slinging on the bleach, synthetic carpet is a fantastic material, and utterly forgiving of rough chemical treatments. That said, it can melt if puddled in scalding liquid, and will singe easily if hit by embers from the fire.
Petrochemical carpets have a low ignition point (the moment when they actually go up in flames) and are notoriously flammable producing toxic smoke when alight and allowing a fire to spread once it takes hold. The carpeting also becomes very sticky, which can produce particularly vicious burns. If you have an open fire, you might want to rethink their inclusion.
If you look too deeply into all but the most un-dyed and innocent of carpeting, you will be up against worrisome chemical ingredients. Even quality carpeting has been accused of everything from hormone disruption to respiratory disorders due to the chemical load accrued during its manufacture.
It’s vital to know the
width of the room you’re covering including any strange alcoves or run-off spaces. Measure up,
sketch it on paper jot down the dimensions in centimetres skirting to skirting and bring these to the supplier.