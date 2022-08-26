Wish List: Ceiling lights, calm balms and refurbished tech 

Save on tech

Go back to school AND go green. Refurbed reckons it can save parents up to 48% when buying the essential tech for their kids this September.

Families could also save 415kg of CO2 when buying these devices preloved, so the environment benefits too. The company plants a tree for every product sold.

Find out more here.

Pearly whites

Petmania Grooming Studios has introduced an ultrasonic toothbrushing treatment for all dog breeds.

Ahhh, how cute is this little fella! Petmania Grooming Studios has introduced an ultrasonic toothbrushing treatment for all dog breeds.

I just can’t imagine my mutt staying still for this, but apparently brushing a dog’s teeth regularly is essential to prevent gum disease, bad breath, and tooth decay.

Available from €15, for more, see petmania.ie.

Eat cake

I won’t lie, it was the cake that caught my eye in this photo, but the side plate is nice too! It’s Ikea’s Anledning range, €4. See more here.

A bit of drama

What's not to love about this ceiling light?

This ceiling light is just glorious and perfect for the upcoming season, gold leaves, a bit of drama, what’s not to love?

It’s priced at €99.99 from homesense.ie.

Meet the makers

Message in A Bottle by ceramic artist Siobhain Steele.

We’re delighted to hear that Blackwater Valley Makers is celebrating four years in Fermoy during Cork Craft Month with its main event, ‘In The Making’, taking place today Saturday, August 27.

You get to meet the makers and experience demonstrations from artists of diverse disciplines including The Wild Felter Molly Ellis, Pat Murphy of CK53 Design, woodturner John O’Shea and new member, illustrator Lotte Bender will be on hand throughout the day.

Pictured here is Message in A Bottle by ceramic artist Siobhain Steele.

Demonstrations start at 1pm till 6pm and Blackwater Valley Makers is open daily, Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm; see more here.

The bathroom shelf

On the bathroom shelf this week is Remilia Hair’s new next-gen hair capsule, ‘The Cosmocap’. It’s a lightweight hair serum treatment designed to transform damaged hair into healthy hair.

We love that it’s biodegradable with the capsule itself is made of seaweed rather than plastic or gelatin, they are easily dissolved in water and make an excellent plant fertiliser.

Remilia’s Cosmocap retails at €27 and can be bought here, and on Amazon.

Send some art

To mark 100 years of art on stamps since the foundation of the Irish State in 1922, the ‘Art on A Stamp’ series showcases talented artists and designers.

Delighted to see the latest An Post definitive stamp collection is celebrating the creative genius of Irish artists including Amanda Coogan, Philip Treacy, Paul Henry, and Maser.

To mark 100 years of art on stamps since the foundation of the Irish State in 1922, the ‘Art on A Stamp’ series showcases talented artists and designers from classic fine art and contemporary visual art to photography and urban street art.

The stamps are available over the counter at all post offices and a First Day Cover envelope and strips of stamps are available at anpost.com (with free delivery).

Stay grounded

This set created by Péigín Crowley includes a Calm Balm for over fives and one for over 10s.

We’re big fans of Cork company Ground Wellbeing and this gorgeous giftset caught our eye as we’re preparing for the frenetic fun of getting organised for back to school.

It’s no harm for us all to focus on a bit of self-soothing and teaching the kids to be in control of their own state of calm is a valuable skill (not that we’ve managed it so far, but every day’s a learning day).

This set created by Péigín Crowley includes a Calm Balm for over fives, one for over 10s and ingredients include organic chamomile and mandarin and Peigín tells us it’s 100% natural — ‘a gentle, modern-day rescue balm for fractured moments, times of stress, or irritated skin’.

It’s priced at €50, check out groundwellbeing.com.