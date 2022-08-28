Garden Q&A: Which bamboo is best for screening purposes?

I’m glad to see that you are hoping to grow it in a container as many bamboos can become a serious problem if planted in the open ground.
The elegance of their form and the charm of the gentle rustling as the wind ruffles the foliage is quickly lost when you see roots and shoots emerging in all parts of the garden, interfering with paving and even plumbing.
When growing one in a planter you obviously won't have this problem and thus nearly all will do well.
However, I would still opt for the clump-forming fargesia over phyllostachys as the fargesias tend to hold more foliage which offers more density for screening whereas the phyllostachys is more about the stem colour.
As to which fargesia to go for, it’s up to yourself as different varieties will grow to different heights so it really does depend on how high you need screening.
