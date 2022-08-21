Meet the Cork artist who is colouring our homes happy

I love it when a plan comes together — it may have been the catchphrase for the fabled “crack commando unit” from the 1980s television hit show The A-Team but it sits just as well with a Cork woman and her band of artistic action heroes.
“I assigned each contributor an artwork from my limited-edition print collection and asked them to design a room mood board, with the art as a starting point,” she says.
“I love making the paintings but buyers often have a lot of questions about styling art in their home so ‘The Interior Edit’ was the best way to show art in context in a variety of different rooms, colourscapes and at different ends of the market,” says Cora.
Based in the city’s Henry Street, Cora pivoted in her working style long before pandemic times.
Cora’s new collection Begin to Hope is a selection of oil paintings ranging in size from 24sq cm to 180cm by 120cm.
