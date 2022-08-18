Garden Q&A: Why this plant fair is one for the must-visit list 

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: Why this plant fair is one for the must-visit list 

Irish Examiner garden columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 19:37
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

Is there any other good gardening event planned soon that is worth a visit? I don't want to miss out!

ANSWER

The Irish Specialist Nursery Association will be holding its next show at Airfield House and Gardens, Dundrum, Dublin 14, on August 28. 

The show runs from 9.30am to 5pm. 

There will be many members of the association in attendance selling herbaceous perennials, trees, shrubs and garden paraphernalia.

This will likely be one of the last opportunities of the year to get to one of these plant fairs so don’t miss the chance to treat your garden to something a bit different and special. 

More in this section

Goldfinch, Carduelis carduelis, on a branch in spring How to help smaller birds fight for their share in your garden
Meet Cork's island poets who wrote some of their best lines via WhatsApp Meet Cork's island poets who wrote some of their best lines via WhatsApp
Running kitchen water tap Seven ways to save water at home during a heatwave
Laundry Room Interior With Washer Dryer Machine, Laundry Basket, Potted Plants And Coral Color Wall

Seven cleaning jobs to tackle around your home this week 

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices