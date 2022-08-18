Garden Q&A: Why this plant fair is one for the must-visit list 

QUESTION

Is there any other good gardening event planned soon that is worth a visit? I don't want to miss out!

ANSWER

The Irish Specialist Nursery Association will be holding its next show at Airfield House and Gardens, Dundrum, Dublin 14, on August 28.

The show runs from 9.30am to 5pm.

There will be many members of the association in attendance selling herbaceous perennials, trees, shrubs and garden paraphernalia.

This will likely be one of the last opportunities of the year to get to one of these plant fairs so don’t miss the chance to treat your garden to something a bit different and special.