Wish List: Eight top finds for your home

Artist in residence

Exciting news, there’s a new artist-in-residence at The Montenotte Hotel. Nathan Neven, with his collection ‘Wild Life Invited’, will be exhibiting in the hotel until January 2023.

The programme, in association with The Gallery Kinsale, aims to support Irish artists by offering a six-month tenure to showcase in the hotel.

Nathan, pictured above with director of sales and marketing Ray Kelleher, describes his art as capturing the moments of his dreams and breaking down the barrier between wild and urban life.

To find out more, visit www.TheMontenotteHotel.com/.

A little addtion

A rug can easily change a space.

Bold, bright and beautiful, a little addition can do a lot, like this Homesense rug.

Shop for €22.99 at www.homesense.ie

Island poetry

Light Between Seasons: A year of Haiku Poetry from Sherkin Island.

Check out this gorgeous tome - ‘Light Between Seasons: A year of Haiku poetry from Sherkin Island’.

It features edited threads of haiku and the lively quips of conversations that flowed between group members via WhatsApp over a 12-month period.

All proceeds will go towards funding the purchase of Sherkin Island’s former national school building for community use.

This latest collection features over 200 Haiku poems, as well as illustrations of island flora by members of the group.

A limited number of the books are available from €15, via sherkinisland.ie or email sherkinhaiku@gmail.com.

Stunning wood pieces

Woodturner Kathleen Walsh is exhibiting as part of the local craft sector this August Craft Month.

Visit here for the full August Craft Month programme.

The Bathroom Shelf

This Moisturiser is packed with natural moisturising ingredients and is suitable for sensitive skin.

On The Bathroom Shelf this week is The Beauty of Sensitive Skin Moisturiser.

Packed with natural moisturising ingredients, it’s suitable for sensitive skin prone to eczema, rosacea, psoriasis, and acne.

You can slather it on your face, hands, and body, so it is perfect for taking with you on holidays - there’s still time!

It’s 97.9% naturally derived, vegan and cruelty-free. Available in selected Boots stores nationwide for €13.99.

A sofa that ticks the boxes

French Connection Zinc sofa bed in Blush Luxe Velvet, exclusive at DFS.

The rather lovely French Connection Zinc sofa from DFS is now available as a sofa bed, so if space is at a premium, this could be for you.

Check out the raised feet, smooth angled arms and button-back seat and bolster cushions, ticking all the boxes for a look that nods to Mid-Century modern style.

Available in a choice of three materials and 14 colours - seen here in Blush Luxe Velvet, €1,949 at DFS.ie.

Junior Revive

Each box of Junior and Teen Revive contains 20 sachets, which is equal to one month’s supply, so your child or teenager can include it in their Monday to Friday school morning routine and have the weekend as two supplement-free days.

Are we allowed to speak of back-to-school time? Junior and Teen Revive are formulated to support your child and teenager’s heart, brain, bones, and immune systems.

Free from gluten, fillers, binders, sugar, caffeine, preservatives, additives and colourants and is suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

Three hero ingredients are Vitamin C, Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5), and Vitamin B6.

Available from Health Food Stores, pharmacies for €18.95 for a 20-day supply and online here.

Refresh

ColourTrend's Blue Bliss is part of the Weather Collection.

Jazz up your outside spaces with a lick of paint before the summer ends.

This is the aptly named Blue Bliss from Colourtrend’s Weather Collection, specifically developed to work in harmony with the Irish landscape and endure the climate, offering protection and long-lasting coverage.

All colours and shades are available to shop in-store and online.

Prices start at €32.50 for 1 Litre.