Meet Cork's island poets who wrote some of their best lines via WhatsApp

I’m talking about the Sherkin Islanders who kept conversations flowing even when pandemic lockdowns kept them apart in recent years.
“With the arrival of the Covid-19 global pandemic, the haiku poets formed a WhatsApp group so that we could continue sharing our poetry during lockdown, and as a way of keeping the community, both on and off the island, connected,” says Patsy Atkinson of the group.
They give a sense of a close community bound by creativity and a shared love of Sherkin Island in Roaringwater Bay, West Cork.
“The haiku featured in this book capture the ever-changing wild beauty of nature and life,” adds Patsy.
- A limited number of the ‘Light Between Seasons’ books are available from €15 incl. P&P from https://sherkinisland.ie/haiku/ or email sherkinhaiku@gmail.com