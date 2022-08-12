Wish List: Blue paint inspired by Cork and a pop of pink from Donegal

MELLOW YELLOW

Mellow yellow has taken the interiors world by storm this year. Why? Apparently, we all want to brighten up our interiors as a result of the pandemic. But here’s the thing: We’re not all brave enough to paint our walls Sunny Delight-bright. So what to do? Let your accessories do the talking. DFS design director Lou Petersen says: ‘We’re seeing much warmer shades of yellow emerge with golden undertones rather than the cool-toned shades of the 70s.’ Check out the DFS Hope Pattern accent chair in mustard combination, €579, and Sunrise scatter cushion, €35, see www.dfs.ie.

CORK'S JAZZY BLUES

While ‘Minion’ yellow makes us happy, ‘Smurf’-inspired hues tend to soothe. Certified eco paint company Graphenstone Ireland says blue was one of the main colours setting the tone in our homes this summer. Better still, the brand has named two of its ‘go-to’ blue shades in honour of Cork — ‘Cobh’ (pictured) and ‘Bantry Bay’. Both are designed to ‘create that nature-at-home feel and inspire us toward blue skies and summer ocean vibes’, according to Graphenstone Ireland. See www.graphenstone.ie.

DONEGAL PINK

The seascapes, mountains and hills of Donegal have influenced the yarns and colours for each piece designed and woven at the Magee 1866 mill. Five generations of weavers have run the company over 150 years, and this season they’ve introduced throws with patterns that are sure to add a luscious vibe to your interiors. I’m drawn to the Raindrop throw in pink. Appropriately named for the northwest of Ireland, the throw is woven in a rich blend of wool and alpaca, €215, www.magee1866.com.

FIZZY POP

Pink power fizzes up as Schweppes has introduced this pop of (my favourite) colour to the drinks cabinet. Its Pink Soda water mixer is an aromatic blend of lemon, lime, and orange flavours and is 20 calories per 100ml. Schweppes says it pairs perfectly with gin, vodka, rosé, or Aperol — and your favourite garnish.

COOL BEDLINEN

This heatwave is making it a bit tricky to get our full eight hours’ sleep, isn’t it? A bit of bed-hopping (just from boudoir to backyard, of course, for some blissful semi-wild camping), is the one consolation prize, though. And when the temperatures plummet again, bring that summer vibe right back indoors with some cool new bedlinen — like the Harvey Norman Shauna Palm duvet cover, double, €38, www.harveynorman.ie.

AUTUMN VIBES

I’m loving the idea of maintaining the connection with nature and the outdoors as we move into autumn and Danish homewares brand JYSK has the perfect vase for doing just that — meet the Vilbert, €44.99; see jysk.ie.

MINTY FRESH

Perfect for surfing from beach bag to schoolbag, Dr Bronner’s Organic Peppermint Hand Hygiene Spray, €6.95 for 60ml, aims to kill germs with a simple formula: Organic ethyl alcohol, water, organic lavender oil, and organic glycerine — that’s it! It’s designed for hands, cleaning locker handles, or desks — just spray and wipe. See www.drbronner.ie and Instagram: @drbronnerireland.

OFF WITH IT

For the bathroom shelf: Charlotte Tilbury’s Take It All Off biphase makeup remover for eyes, lashes, and lips is a game changer. Supercharge your routine with this hydrating, soothing potion. It’s formulated to gently remove even the most stubborn mascara. Makeup guru Charlotte says it’s designed for sensitive skin, and ideal for contact lens wearers and for those with ‘tired or digitally fatigued eyes’. It’s priced at €30, check out CharlotteTilbury.com.