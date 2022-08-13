Castlereagh the statesman, hated both in Ireland and Britain

This year marks the 200th anniversary of the death by suicide of Robert Stewart, Viscount Castlereagh, an enormously influential and divisive figure, hated in both Ireland and Britain.
The silver inkstand presented by William Pitt to Stewart in 1805 when he became Secretary of State for War and the Colonies is now on display at his home at Mount Stewart, Co. Down.
In this role he helped shape the future of Europe at the Congress of Vienna, the coming together of victorious leaders in 1814 after the defeat of Napoleon. Earlier, in Ireland, he had played an important role suppressing the 1798 Rebellion and the creation of the Act of Union in 1801.
In England he supported the repressive measures of 1815 that linked him in the public mind to the Peterloo Massacre when the cavalry charged a 60,000 crowd demanding parliamentary reform, killing 15.
This event inspired Shelley’s poem, The Masque of Anarchy.
The inkstand remained within the family until it was sold in 2019. It has been acquired by the National Trust which administers the magnificent neo-classical Mount Stewart House and Gardens.
It is part of a new exhibition of Robert Stewart’s life which opened yesterday (August 12).