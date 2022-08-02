Garden Q&A: Will I have to plant new nasturtiums every year?

QUESTION

I love nasturtiums. Do they return every year or will I have to get new plants?

ANSWER

Nasturtiums are annuals meaning that they complete their life cycle in one year.

However, if you plant nasturtiums once then you will always have them.

How does that work?

Well, you see, they set seed very freely after flowering and these seeds will make their way around your garden and will germinate very easily the following spring, meaning that from just one plant, you will have a plethora of seedlings for years to come in various different vibrant shades of red, orange and yellow.