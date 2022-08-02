Garden Q&A: Will I have to plant new nasturtiums every year?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: Will I have to plant new nasturtiums every year?
Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 19:34
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

I love nasturtiums. Do they return every year or will I have to get new plants?

ANSWER

Nasturtiums are annuals meaning that they complete their life cycle in one year. 

However, if you plant nasturtiums once then you will always have them. 

How does that work? 

Well, you see, they set seed very freely after flowering and these seeds will make their way around your garden and will germinate very easily the following spring, meaning that from just one plant, you will have a plethora of seedlings for years to come in various different vibrant shades of red, orange and yellow.

Read More

Garden Q&A: My peonies didn't flower this year. Why not?


More in this section

Dermot Bannon: Your home may be bigger than you thought Dermot Bannon: Your home may be bigger than you thought
Real-life magic behind Ireland's fairytale castle wedding venues Real-life magic behind Ireland's fairytale castle wedding venues
Pick the perfect house-warming gifts for tiny-home owners Pick the perfect house-warming gifts for tiny-home owners
<p>How to create a balcony garden (Alamy/PA)</p>

Expert tips for creating a balcony garden as a beginner

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices