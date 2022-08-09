Heritage Day: Get the inside stories on Cork's iconic buildings 

Get your walking shoes on: Cork Heritage Open Day is back after a three-year hiatus and happening this Saturday, August 13, with over 30 buildings open to the public for all of us interiors snoops to enjoy, along with talks and guided tours and walks.

Started in 2005, it’s organised by Cork City Council as part of National Heritage Week, in partnership with the National Heritage Council, with the last pre-pandemic edition in 2019 attracting 22,000 visits to events.

Nano Nagle Place.

At its helm is Niamh Twomey, Cork City Council’s heritage officer, who delivered an on-line version during 2020 and 2021 and now has the event, “back in real life", as she puts it.

“There’s excitement to be back,” she says, “but this year there are some practical differences. Tours must be booked and we have more outdoor walks, and talks.”

Virginia Teehan, CEO Heritage Council of Ireland, Malcom Noonan, Minister of State for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and Niamh Twomey, Heritage Officer, Cork City Council, at the launch of National Heritage Week in Nano Nagle Place, Cork.

Buildings to be explored range from monumental structures, including Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral, Cork Savings Bank and AIB on South Mall, to comparatively modest structures like churches with unadorned interiors (not to distract from the serious business of worship); the grain store on Wandsford Quay now housing Cork Printmakers, and the Freemason’s Hall, a building unassuming from the exterior but secreting an interior that might just transport younger visitors to Harry Potter’s Hogwarts.

It's worth pointing out events are family-friendly although some of the talks and locations might not hold the attention of younger visitors. Maybe build in a few ice cream stops to keep everyone happy.

But one of the star themes of the day is repurposed buildings, and a timely one when many buildings which once teemed with life risk falling into dereliction.

Niamh cites some Cork City success stories worth exploring, to see how buildings can find new meaning and value for modern times.

A convent and school for over 200 years, Nano Nagle Place is one such happy ending.

A guided tour of the repurposed Cork Savings Bank building will be led by architect Gareth O’Callaghan.

“There’s an ongoing conversation about what will happen to old buildings like convents and churches that are no longer in use,” says Niamh. “Nano Nagle Centre is now multi-function; part accommodation for the nuns, part museum, part community with organisations like The Lantern Project. There’s also an archive accessed by people all over the world.”

And what appears to be an important aspect of its success is, according to Niamh, getting the locals involved and creating a sense of community ownership.

Another success, but on an entirely different scale altogether, is 5 Fenn’s Quay, part of a Georgian terrace of houses believed to have been built around 1750, and which had the sensitive touch of Jack Coughlan Architects deployed to rescue it from a dangerously derelict state.

It’s now a private dwelling, and a must-see for interiors enthusiasts who love to immerse in a historic domestic interior suited to modern city living. Bear in mind, it’s only open for two hours, 11am-1pm.

Fitzgerald House on Summerhill North, now home to Cork Chamber of Commerce, is a fine example of a restored Georgian city residence.

Another I’m keen to have a nosey around is Fitzgerald House on Summerhill North, open 12pm-3pm.

A late Georgian construction, it’s now home to Cork’s Chamber of Commerce and has been restored with great care to take it back to when a merchant prince resided there 200 years ago.

And in a boon for interiors lovers, Niamh adds, “It has some of the original furniture from the house.”

It’s surrounded by imposing Georgian and Victorian housing stock, where signs of dilapidation are slowly seeing a touch of gentrification, as living where everything is within walking distance starts to trump commuting.

So, how do you pack 30 buildings into just one day?

Niamh says, “Think about what you’d like to see. For example, is it military or churches? Pick four things. Cork is a small and very walkable city, but with just four you’ll get to see things properly.”

For those who will miss the day, there are some city and county-based activities until August 21 as part of National Heritage Week, or, if you can’t prise yourself off the sofa, some Cork-based online events are at https://www.corkcity.ie/en/cork-heritage-open-day/online-events/

And a little gem to explore is a selection of 60 videos of buildings which participated in prior years but are not on the trail this year.

Programmes available in Cork City libraries and around the city, and online.