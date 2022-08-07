'Speed dating' with Dermot Bannon and team raises €100k 

“Aha, that’s going to be your headline, isn’t it?” he joked.
“Then I was asked if I would mind becoming an ambassador. It’s a great day. There’s a bit of a festival feel about it — as an architect you’re getting to meet people, and there are new people in every hour. “It’s a bit like speed dating.”
“Lots of people come in with the need for an extension,” said Dermot.
Bring plenty of photographs and lots of plans, is Dermot’s advice.
“Lighting, furniture, positioning of doors — there are lots of little tricks to making open-plan spaces work. I don’t think open-plan is dead at all.” That said, he is also interested in the concept of a “getting away from it all room — somewhere you can Zoom call and watch TV.”
- See www.riai.ie and www.simon.ie