Garden Digest: August events continue at Ireland's national parks

This week's Notes continues its focus on Ireland’s national parks, which are really alive this month with talks, walks and exhibitions, offering a diverse programme of public events on topics including plant life, history, and bats.
Glenveagh National Park for more.There are bookable events like Bat Nights, or watch out for informal pop-up displays and guided walks on busy days. Don't forget to visit our Outdoor Classroom on the Derrylahan Trail. Look out for events during Heritage Week from August 13-21. For bookings and enquiries for all outdoor nature events contact us at: glenveagh-education@housing.gov.ie. Throughout August various events will take place including Trad weekend (26 and 27 August, an exhibition on the Derryveagh Evictions from 19-27 August and you can walk in the footsteps of Colmcille at Gartan on August 21 and 24. See