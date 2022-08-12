Garden Digest: August events continue at Ireland's national parks

This week's Notes continues its focus on Ireland’s national parks, which are really alive this month with talks, walks and exhibitions, offering a diverse programme of public events on topics including plant life, history, and bats.

Visitors can learn about topics as varied as the natural life blooming in the parks, with talks, free guided walks and workshops on wildflowers, bats, poetry and the parks’ history.

Connemara National Park, Co Galway: Throughout August, Connemara pony information sessions will take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Connemara ponies are also on show along the Sruffaunboy Trail, as well as some of the other heritage breeds in the National Park including the Moiled Cattle. The Visitor Centre is open daily and admission is free. A new self-guided tree trail allows visitors to explore the tree heritage of the national park. The highlight of the summer events is the summer Wednesday evening lecture series that has returned after a two-year absence. Every Wednesday at 9pm there will be a lecture in the AV Theatre with a wide array of topics covered from corncrakes to dark skies. For more, see Connemara National Park.

The Burren National Park, Co Clare: The Burren is well known for its unique landscape and flora as it contains examples of all the major habitats including Limestone Pavement, Calcareous Grassland, Hazel scrub, Ash/Hazel Woodland, Turloughs, Lakes, Petrifying Springs, Cliffs and Fen. Free guided walks are offered on a regular basis and include information on the habitats, flora, fauna and geology of the Burren. The Information Point in the village of Corofin, a 15-minute drive from the park provides information to visitors. A free shuttle bus service runs 15 times a day from the Burren National Park Information Point in Corofin to the trailhead in the Burren National Park, daily from June to August. Contact burrennationalpark@housing.gov.ie for more information and to book a tour. Timetables can be found at Burren National Park.

A view of the lake at Glenveagh National Park. Picture: Newspix Glenveagh National Park, Co Donegal: There are bookable events like Bat Nights, or watch out for informal pop-up displays and guided walks on busy days. Don't forget to visit our Outdoor Classroom on the Derrylahan Trail. Look out for events during Heritage Week from August 13-21. For bookings and enquiries for all outdoor nature events contact us at: glenveagh-education@housing.gov.ie. Throughout August various events will take place including Trad weekend (26 and 27 August, an exhibition on the Derryveagh Evictions from 19-27 August and you can walk in the footsteps of Colmcille at Gartan on August 21 and 24. See Glenveagh National Park for more.

Wicklow National Park, Co Wicklow: Wicklow National Park will host a wide range of activities, including Wild Woods: The Magic of Ireland’s Native Woodlands on August 18, and on Sunday, August 21, at 11am there will be a session on wildlife gardening in conjunction with Heritage Week. Booking is essential for that date. It doesn’t end with summer as star gazing sessions will be offered by the Irish Astronomical Society this autumn. To book email Wickloweducationcentre@housing.gov.ie or visit Wicklow National Park.

