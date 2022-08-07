Vintage View: Learn a craft that saves you money and boosts mindfulness

With the cost of living crisis bruising our emotions, inexpensive, creative hobbies can get our mental hamster out of that stress-wheel churning in our head.
Decoupage is an easy, mindful crafting process, with instant, lovely results that you can direct to tiny projects, furniture up-cycles, and for occasions and general gift making.
If you look at the decoupage of the Annie Sloane Studio, you’ll notice that her commercially available pieces are applied as stencils are with far more room to breathe, creating airy walls and furniture panels built up with colours, washes and waxes to embed the decoupage as it had been there for decades not days.
See what appeals to you for the target object you are considering embellishing. Priming and painting is just one other step, and can often be carried out with a little leftover emulsion or chalk paint. Working on walls or screens, some crafters “knock-back” their decoupage, blurring it with translucent over-painting and waxes. This is not for beginners.