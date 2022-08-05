Garden digest: National parks come alive in August

Ireland’s six national parks are coming alive this month with talks, walks and exhibitions, offering a diverse programme of public events on topics including plant life, history, and bats.

Visitors can learn about topics as varied as the natural life blooming in the parks, with talks, free guided walks and workshops on wildflowers, bats, poetry and the parks’ history.

Here’s a snapshot of what’s on offer:

Glengarriff Nature Reserve, Co Cork: Two events are taking place in the Nature Reserve during Heritage Week in conjunction with the Ellen Hutchins Festival. On Monday, August 15, join Dr Micheline Sheehy-Skeffington at the Walk: Arbutus and Other Trees and on Wednesday, August 17, there’s Wildlife in the Woods with the Local Rangers, an event for children. See Glengarrif Nature Reserve for more.

Killarney National Park, Co Kerry: The Killarney National Park photography competition is an exciting way to celebrate Heritage Week 2022 and, in keeping with the theme for this year, the title is ‘Our History, Our Future’. Heritage Week is all about sustainability; sustainability of our natural and built heritage. Killarney National Park wants to see young people’s interpretation of our beautiful landscape. See Killarney National Park for more.

Muckross House. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan The park is also coming to your small screens through a new app called Ciar’s Quest has been launched this summer; Ciar’s Quest uses augmented reality to bring to life the rich folklore and heritage of Co Kerry. Ciar is a descendant of the O’Connor Chieftain Ciar, the founder of the Kingdom of Kerry, and his adventurous quest is to find the Kingdom’s rich wildlife and to seek the hidden gems. Ciar is based on Ross Island and the app invites you to join in his treasure hunt. A treasure map will guide you to the special marker posts, simply hold your phone in front of it. The app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Google Play. All the details can be found Ciar's Quest.

Muckross Traditional Farms is offering an exciting programme of events throughout Heritage Week with everything from basket making, a session with a pipeband and súgan chair making sessions taking place during the week.

Wild Nephin National Park, Co Mayo: Something for every age group. Weekly guided walks of the Tóchar Daihtí Bán Trail and the coastal trail at Claggan Mountain. Those joining the walks can learn about the biodiversity of the bog and coastal habitats. There is also a packed programme for this year’s Heritage Week that includes a ranger led hike, history talk and poetry walk. Wild Nephin National Park is Ireland’s first Dark Sky Park and will host a number of night events including a night walk and a bat walk. Two virtual talks during Heritage Week will also be on offer one of which is by renowned environmental scientist and advocate Dr Travis Langcore who is a leading expert on the environmental and ecological effects of night lighting. A Wildflower Workshop will take place on August 19 at 12 noon. See wildnephinnationalpark and Mayo Dark Sky Park.

