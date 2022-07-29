Real-life magic behind Ireland's fairytale castle wedding venues

She and her husband Rory O’Sullivan celebrated their big day within crenellated walls and have been welcoming other brides and grooms to their own castle, Ballyseede, near Tralee, ever since.
Some of these are original historic homes and others are buildings remodelled especially for the wedding market.
Marnie comes from a family that owns and operates the award-winning Romantic Castles of Ireland collection, Ireland’s largest independent and privately-owned collection of luxury castle wedding venues.
“She basically bought Ballyseede over a cup of coffee.”
This venue is steeped in history and is set in 30 acres of ancient woodlands.
Ballyseede Castle was the chief garrison of the legendary Fitzgeralds, Earls of Desmond, and its elegant interiors include impressive drawing rooms with ornate cornices, marble fireplaces and beautiful furnishings.
The key to successful interiors in a castle is to “keep it classical”, Marnie believes.
Right now, future-proofing is key.
As for Marnie’s favourite perch?
“I love sitting on the half-landing and looking out the big open windows to admire the view out over the countryside below.”
Like many castles, Ballyseede also has its very own resident ghost, Hilda.
“We close for January and February and something big always happens in March when we reopen, when the building has not been lived in for a few months — a picture will fall off the wall or a door will open that should not open. Something that will reawaken things.