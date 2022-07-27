Peter Dowdall: Cork bus shelters could play a key role in urban greening 

Gardens, nature, trees, the green environment, the greater landscape call it what you will but nature and the natural world offers humanity the answers to all of our modern-day problems and it seems that the more we remove ourselves from the natural world, the greater the increase in these problems, mental health, drug abuse, physical health, species extinction, effects of climate change.

If this green world offers us humans so many solutions and if the highest levels of human habitation and activity are in urban areas, don’t we need to pay more attention to urban landscaping and urban greening?

I’m not talking about planting a few trees. Of course, street trees are a crucial element to any urban landscaping scheme but we must go far beyond that now.

We must look at the benefits that urban greening brings as essential elements to any urban development.

Trees, green walls, roof gardens and all these components have to move from the “would be nice if there is any money left over” column to the “first on the list” column.

Some of the benefits of landscaping in urban areas include cooling buildings, and reducing the volume and speed of water entering storm drainage systems, a hugely important factor in Ireland.

In fact, bus shelters alone in Cork can play a significant role in this.

A sedum green roof can store up to 80 litres of rainwater per bus shelter and how many of them have we got in Cork, alone?

How many other roof spaces could be used in this way, thus decreasing the water entering the river and reducing the risk of flooding during periods of high rainfall?

Urban greening will also help to increase biodiversity and reduce urban temperatures.

These may not seem like hugely important issues to us here in Ireland but as we see cities as close as London being blasted with temperatures of up to 40 degrees, can we really believe that we are that far behind.

Our towns and cities aren’t built for that level of heat and wouldn’t it be great if instead of installing fossil fuel-burning, air conditioning units city-wide, if we could reduce temperatures and clean the air using green walls and plants.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

On a city level, urban greening can work like a municipal air cooler, 10% more urban greening is shown to reduce the temperature by 0.6degrees. May not seem like a lot, but if we increase the amount of green in our cities by 50% or even 100% then we can see dramatic and life-changing figures.

Also on a local level, this same urban greening can help by creating cool routes for cyclists and pedestrians and also parks which provide cool spaces during periods of high temperatures.

At the Floriade, the International Horticultural Exhibitions which happens once every 10 years and is taking place right now in the Netherlands, I’m delighted to see that they don’t just refer to climate goals, rather as climate and livability goals. This one extra word, I think, helps us all to see how important the issue is and how it has a direct impact on each of our daily lives.

There is a particular emphasis at this year's Floriade on urban greening and on how we can make our cities more “livable”.

It’s rarely practical to have city parks within a 10-minute walk of everyone in a city and so, according to JA Hiemstra, senior scientist, Trees and Urban Green, Wageningen University & Research, Netherlands, creating “cool spots” within cities using trees, shrubs and lower growing plants is recommended.

These cool spots, which should have areas to sit, play and meet within, can have the effect of reducing the Physiological Experience Temperature (PET) by 12-19 degrees.

PET is how we experience and feel heat and not the actual air temperature.

We all realise now that we need to promote and increase biodiversity and it may come as a surprise to learn that with the intensification of agriculture over the last 50 or more years that there is a higher level of biodiversity in many European urban areas than in the remote countryside.

As we are all part of the tapestry and once more, it is in urban areas where most humans live, it only makes sense to keep promoting the repair of the tapestry in these areas.

In short, greening our cities will lead to more climate resilient towns and cities, healthier populations and richer biodiversity.

Often the challenge is that so much of our cities are owned, not by the local authorities but by property owners. If the social and environmental benefits aren’t enough to convince property owners, perhaps the proven reduction in energy costs that comes with green roofs and green walls may do so and when added to the fact that property values increase by up to 10% in green environments, surely the carrot must be dangling by now.