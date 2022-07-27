Garden digest: Six community heroes rewarded in national growing initiative

Six champions from across the country have been announced as winners of the Energia Get Ireland Growing initiative with GIY for 2022.

Earlier this year, GROWBoxes worth €42,500 were given away to GIY'ers across the country, with over 800 communities taking part, ranging from community gardens to clubs and groups of friends. Communities were encouraged to come together to become more sustainable and connected through growing food together.

There was also the opportunity to nominate someone for going above and beyond to support others to grow with the chance to be named their province’s ‘growing community hero’.

Each of the six winners have now been awarded prizes and funding from Energia to enable them to continue and further develop each of their food-growing projects.

The ‘Community Hero’ winner was given a GIY food growing starter kit, a €500 GIY voucher was awarded to the community that hosted the most impressive gathering on July 2, and the ‘Best Transformation’ (given to the community that transformed a space since the beginning of the campaign) received a €1,000 cash prize.

Munster Community Hero Justyna Traore from The Butler Community Centre Hive Garden, in Waterford.

The Munster Community Hero is Justyna Traore from The Butler Community Centre Hive Garden, in Waterford. Her role in the Hive Garden involves planning the group’s weekly work and co-coordinating the garden's development within the space. Justyna has been responsible for providing the course on how to set up a community garden in an urban setting.

The garden was inspired by Justyna’s experiences with creating another successful garden project, the 'Top of the City' Garden and the ‘Hive Garden’ design was adjusted to the needs of its local community. From the very beginning, Justyna’s main interest was to make it possible for others to grow their vegetables and socialise in a healthy and functional environment.

Other heroes were:

Connacht: Helen Murphy of Glenamaddy Community Garden for a project focusing on community sustainability. Leinster: Ciaran Dowling, age 70, from Retired Active Men’s Social of Newcastle, Dublin. Ulster: Joy Borchert of the Ballybay Irish Countrywomen’s Association in Monaghan. The ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing Best Transformation’ prize was awarded to the Enniscorthy Community Allotments in Co Wexford. The group was established in February 2021 with the goal of developing a community allotment area within the town. The community is made up of locals who want to grow fresh produce and create a friendly environment for the community to meet. The allotment opened to members in April and they have created 64 plots, 20 raised beds, and a polytunnel with 60 growing spaces. About 250 people use the allotments on a regular basis. The best ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing Day’ award went to the Old Balreask Woods (OBW) Residents Garden in Navan, Co Meath. The group is made up of members of the estate of about 100 houses in Old Balreask Woods who have converted a previously drab unused laneway into an ever-evolving space for everyone in the community to enjoy. The garden has bridged the generational gap between children and the elderly allowing for intangible benefits such as community well-being and pride of place.

Founder of GIY Michael Kelly said: “The pandemic has truly shifted the mindset of the nation when it comes to learning to grow food and we are seeing more and more people who began growing at home during lockdowns bring that knowledge out into their community and begin growing and at GIY, we are delighted to support their efforts.

"We are delighted to see such huge levels of interest in joining in the ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing’ initiative from communities across the country.

"We would like to congratulate each of the Community Heros and the community project winners on their growing success, each of the new champions has been awarded support and funding from Energia to enable them to further develop each of their food growing projects and we cant wait to see how these evolve.”

Go to getirelandgrowing to see more on the initiative.