Wish List: Organic shapes and mellow neutrals make the cut

MAKING SCENTS

The buzzword this season is scent-scaping, matching an aroma to a room or recreating a happy memory. Meadows & Byrne’s smart diffuser lamp from Gingko gives constant scent while doubling as a table lamp, bringing an extra layer of ambience to your space (€59).

RUDE NUDE

Have you noticed the female form cropping up in accessories? Line drawings, candles, and little sculptures idling on a shelf are now joined by the Lovely Lady witty ceramic vessel for displaying an on-trend houseplant (from Interiosity €29.95).

MAKING WAVES

Attention tablescapers Here’s a sneak preview of Penneys' autumn/winter collection to vamp up your tabletop, with chopping and charcuterie boards getting a makeover from the design team, dispensing with straight lines for curvy, ridged beauties adding new texture and form (€4.50).

PAINT JOB

A slap of emulsion alters the look and feel of a room quickly and without stressing the wallet. Watch out for Colourtrend’s new Weather collection, capturing in-coming trends for the season ahead with tones like the deliciously named Batch Loaf, a cosy neutral citing warm white with a hint of mushroom (€32.50 p/litre at Pat McDonnell Paints, B&Q).

SALAD DAYS

We’re still munching on our healthy summer leaves before launching into autumn pumpkins and squashes in the coming weeks. Next’s home collection has this mango-wood salad bowl with matching servers to make even the plainest leaf selection special, and it can carry on earning its keep filled with winter purslane and lamb’s lettuce (€58).

BENCH SPACE

Pressed into service for all sorts of events and situations, the humble bench not only accommodates extra bums around the table, but is happily deployed as a side table while also working the night shift as a convenient place to dump the dressing gown at the end of the bed. H&M Home’s cushioned model landed just last month (€179).

BELLISSIMA LATTISSIMA

Nothing beats a Bialetti moka pot, in my view, for that morning taste of coffee while the rain is pelting outside. But for hardcore dairy queens who insist on barista-style milky cappuccinos or café-lattes, Nespresso’s Lattissima One machine by DeLonghi gets you a creamy coffee Italian style (€259.95 at Brown Thomas).

TREND WATCH

Colours to pop against neutral décor this season are blue, pale pink and soft green. Pair one with the ongoing trends for tinted glass, curvy lines and warm metals, and you have the Positano Belly vase from EZ Living Interiors to hold sprigs of garden foliage or just look good as a stand-alone item (€45).