Check out all the garden visits, tours, talks, events, campaigns and online resources
Garden Digest: Events to help you enjoy your room outside

Barmeath Castle.

Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 17:01

  • The Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland (RHSI) hosts a Louth and Meath gardens day trip by coach on Saturday, August 6, from 8.30am-6pm. Cost: €89 (includes garden entries, gratuities, lunch and transport) Numbers are limited, priority booking for members. Coach leaves Foxrock Church car park at 8.30am. There will be a northside pick-up at Ashbourne Pillo Hotel, Co Meath, at 9.30am. At 10am, there will be a visit to Rosie Maye's garden (better known as The Insomniac Gardener) in Slane, Co Meath. Rosie will give a personal tour of this three-acre garden. At 12.30pm it’s lunch at Shanliss House, Ardee, Co Louth, and at 2.30pm there will be a visit to Barmeath Castle (pictured) in Dunleer, Co Louth. Return to Ashbourne Pillo Hotel for 5.15pm and return to Foxrock Church car park for 6.30pm. See RHSI.ie.

  • Festina Lente Gardens in Bray, Co Wicklow, holds a pre-loved market on Saturday, July 30. Donations welcome. Due to the phenomenal success it is hosting this market once a month, and all proceeds go to our fundraising campaign #racetoanewhome for Festina Lente. See festinalente.ie.

  • The August gardening workshop takes place on Saturday, August 6, at Sonairte — the National Ecology Centre, Laytown, from 11am-1pm . Discover how to cultivate a thriving garden with Sonairte’s own gardener Damien McGroarty. This practical hands-on workshop will teach you the value of soil composition and biodiversity in growing a successful garden. You will learn how to grow vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers. Each workshop will focus on a specific gardening topic which will be listed on Sonairte’s website. This course runs with a minimum attendance of eight. Tickets can be purchased from Sonairte’s Eco Shop or from eventbrite.ie.

