Top study ideas for bedrooms ahead of the academic year 

No sooner has summer started and the dreaded back-to-school ads on TV begin than it’s time to start planning study spaces for college freshers and next year’s tranche of Leaving and Junior Cert students.

Whether it’s fitting out custom-built student digs, or reconfiguring a bedroom at home to include study space, there are essential items to include to foster a practical and healthy environment where a student is likely to spend hours at a time.

Go multi-functional with the Olsen desk, and use it as a dressing table when study time is over (€225 at www.oxendales.ie).

But layout depends on your preferred way of studying, according to Becky Martin, Ikea UK and Ireland interior design manager. “If you use a lot of books and take notes by hand, choose a deeper desk with space for a notepad and computer,” she says.

“If all your projects are in the cloud, you may prefer a wider desk with space for multiple monitors. A comfortable and well-adjusted chair is a must-have to keep you focused on the task in hand.”

Student accommodation often comes already furnished, but there are things you can do to help get more out of the space, according to Becky.

Around the desk, a laptop or monitor stand with drawers and switched extension sockets can help you save energy and money by turning off devices when you’re not using them.

“Switching off chargers and devices can also help you sleep by eliminating any flashing battery chargers.

“A laptop table is handy to have, allowing you to easily turn any space into a study space, as well as doubling up as a handy side table that can fold away.”

BALANCING ACT

But if the last two years have taught us anything about work-and-life balance while working from home, it’s the need to separate the two.

This is particularly crucial when you sleep and study in the same space.

“Keep everything you need to study contained in one area by having enough storage to be able to put things away and switch off,” Becky says.

"Modular units with adjustable shelves and a mix of open and closed storage are perfect to keep the clutter at bay.”

The streamlined Alex desk has drawers for extra storage and looks good enough to deploy as a console table when no longer needed for study. (€115 from Ikea).

Often overlooked, one of the most important considerations is lighting, particularly task lighting. “A desk lamp is essential to complement a good general light in a study space, helping to eliminate glare from screens and keep you focused,” says Becky.

“A clamp light can help maximise space on your desk, and the integrated LED light source gives a clear and direct light. Of course, no student room would be complete without some mood lighting to help you relax.”

With the cost of living rising, Ikea’s Circular Hub is worth checking out for bargains.

Where strapped for space, the Ivar table from Ikea creates a desk and can be folded away when not in use (€90).

“You can buy pre-loved or ex-display items as well as using the buy-back service for furniture, including desks and shelving units that you no longer need, making it great for the planet as well as your pocket,” says Becky.

PLANT POWER

But the trending accessory for student spaces is the houseplant, with added benefits. “Plant care is self-care,” says Michele Bertoni, owner of Verd Houseplants.

“Taking time to care for a plant can be very relaxing and help with stress.

Now is the best time to get new houseplants as they’re in the active growing season and less heat input is needed during warmer months.

“It means most of them are at similar prices or even cheaper compared to a few months ago, going against the price hikes we are seeing in many other sectors.”

If space is limited, Michele recommends desk plants small enough to display on a bedside locker or windowsill, or using plant hangers to keep surfaces clear.

Hanging planters are space-saving, keeping desk surface areas clear for essential study items (Geo Zinnia hanging planter €15 at www.boohoo.ie).

To keep care to a minimum during busy term-time, plants needing less light tend to also be low maintenance, according to Michele: “Watering can happen once a week to once a month. Feeding should be carried on twice a month over the growing season, and most houseplants don’t require any pruning.”

For darker rooms, she suggests a peace lily, snake plants and philodendrons, and for easy growing, especially catering to the novice plant parent, she says. “One of the easiest plants to grow for beginners are also one of the most affordable, and they come in countless varieties like satin pothos, golden pothos, and heartleaf philodendrons.

“They’re super fun trailing plants that create a jungle vibe without taking too much space or care.”

Check out instagram.com/ikeaie and instagram.com/verd_houseplants for some inspiration.