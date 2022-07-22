Art masterpieces, single-owner collections and luxury goods propelled Christie's towards global sales of €4.06bn in the first six months of 2022. This marks the best performance since 2015 and surpassed 2018 when the global auction house sold the Rockefeller collection. The challenging economic and political environment makes these results even more remarkable.

Andy Warhol's Shot Sage Blue Marilyn was, at $195m (€193.3m), the most valuable artwork sold in the half year, and the most expensive 20th-century artwork ever sold.

Shot Sage Blue Marilyn by Andy Warhol made $195m (€193.3m)

Major collections, like those of Anne H. Bass ($363.1m-€359.97m), Thomas and Doris Ammann ($325.1m-€322.3m), Hubert de Givenchy (€118.1m) and Rosalind Gersten Jacobs and Melvin Jacobs (€42.3m-€41.94m) brought stellar results. The 20/21 sales platforms are bringing younger and more diverse artists to global auction. Private sales contributed $0.6bn (€0.59bn).

Hermes matte white Himalaya Niloticus Kelly 25 handbag made $239,400 (€237.336).

Global luxury sales made $413.1m (€409.54m) to which online sales organised from Geneva, Hong Kong, London, New York, Milan and Paris contributed $77m (€76.34m). Diamonds, timepieces, wines and handbags attracted huge interest.

When Christie's Milan held its first online single owner collection of handbags this year no less than 53% of new registrants were millennial collectors.

No wonder then that Christie's has accelerated technological innovations and diversified the range of services it provides for clients through live and digital auctions, private sales and art financing to allow them take advantage of a growing demand for art and luxury.

Hollow Form with White Interior by Barbara Hepworth made £5,785,500 (€6,799,301)

These changes have brought in a strong influx of new and younger clients. In the first half year no less than 30% of all buyers were new to Christie's and about two thirds of these came in from online sales. No less than. 34% were millennials. The greatest numbers of new buyers were from the US, China (Hong Kong), the UK and France.

There were 48 new records for female artists, including Barbara Hepworth and Lynn Drexler. In London in June work by women artists accounted for 48% of living artists in the evening sale.

This year to date Christie's sales have helped raise $440m (€436.21m) for philanthropic causes. Jeff Koons’ Balloon Monkey sold for £10.1m (€11.87m) in London in June for humanitarian relief in Ukraine. It was donated by Victor and Olena Pinchuk.

Sales also supported humanitarian and educational needs of children. In the Americas Christie's welcomed their most diverse class of interns to date.

These figures seem to indicate that the global art market is heading towards a more diverse future with more women artists, more artists of colour and a great representation of minority groups.

The market for NFTs amounted to just $4.75m (€4.71m) and is facing its first real endurance test. Christie's say collectors are responding by selecting the best digital artists from the rest and consolidating around a group more likely to survive the tumult of the broader cryptocurrency markets. In the short-term, Christie's is optimistic about the coming autumn season led by the Ann and Gordon Getty Collection in New York.