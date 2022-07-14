Garden Digest: Events get back on track as temperatures soar

We check out the garden ideas, tours, fairs and online resources available to help you boost your room outside
Garden Digest: Events get back on track as temperatures soar
Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 17:00

  • A gardening and biodiversity workshop for kids takes place on Saturday, July 16, at the Rediscovery Centre, The Boilerhouse, Main Street, Ballymun, D09 HK58 from 2.30pm-4pm. Come and discover all the secrets of growing your own vegetables and herbs, explore the creatures inhabiting our garden and give us a hand in our own kitchen garden! Suitable for children aged 6 to 12 years. For tickets, go to eventbrite.ie/e/gardening-and-biodiversity-workshop-for-kids-tickets.

  • The August gardening workshop takes place on Saturday, August 6, at Sonairte: The National Ecology Centre, Laytown, from 11am-1pm. Discover how to cultivate a thriving garden with Sonairte’s own gardener Damien McGroarty. This practical hands-on workshop will teach you the value of soil composition and biodiversity in growing a successful garden. You will learn how to grow vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers. Each workshop will focus on a specific gardening topic which will be listed on Sonairte’s website. This course runs with a minimum attendance of eight and Sonairte reserve the right to cancel. Tickets can be purchased from Sonairte’s Eco Shop or are available from eventbrite.ie.
  • The family-run Rockbarton Garden Centre now has a new addition — The Chatty Hen Coffee House. Lynda Sheehan, left, who runs the garden centre with her family, has a tempting variety of home-baked cakes, scones and bakewells on offer amid the serene environs of garden centre’s 18th-century courtyard. The Chatty Hen Coffee House is open at Rockbarton Garden Centre, Holycross, Bruff, Co Limerick, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 4.30pm. Visit rockbarton.ie.
  • Got an item you’d like to see in Garden Notes? Email gardening@examiner.ie

More in this section

Laundry Room With Washing Machine, Dryer And Ironing Board At The Attic How the utility room became a status symbol for homeowners
Home Interiors: How to get a five-star look on a budget Home Interiors: How to get a five-star look on a budget
Interiors: Top summer buys to create a vacation vibe at home  Interiors: Top summer buys to create a vacation vibe at home 
#Gardening#Unwind#Sustainability
Computer generated image of rooftop terrace. Architectural Visualization. 3D rendering. Interior Design

On top of the world: How to create a roof garden 

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices