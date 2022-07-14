Garden Digest: Events get back on track as temperatures soar

- A gardening and biodiversity workshop for kids takes place on Saturday, July 16, at the Rediscovery Centre, The Boilerhouse, Main Street, Ballymun, D09 HK58 from 2.30pm-4pm. Come and discover all the secrets of growing your own vegetables and herbs, explore the creatures inhabiting our garden and give us a hand in our own kitchen garden! Suitable for children aged 6 to 12 years. For tickets, go to eventbrite.ie/e/gardening-and-biodiversity-workshop-for-kids-tickets.
- The August gardening workshop takes place on Saturday, August 6, at Sonairte: The National Ecology Centre, Laytown, from 11am-1pm. Discover how to cultivate a thriving garden with Sonairte’s own gardener Damien McGroarty. This practical hands-on workshop will teach you the value of soil composition and biodiversity in growing a successful garden. You will learn how to grow vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers. Each workshop will focus on a specific gardening topic which will be listed on Sonairte’s website. This course runs with a minimum attendance of eight and Sonairte reserve the right to cancel. Tickets can be purchased from Sonairte’s Eco Shop or are available from eventbrite.ie.
- The family-run Rockbarton Garden Centre now has a new addition — The Chatty Hen Coffee House. Lynda Sheehan, left, who runs the garden centre with her family, has a tempting variety of home-baked cakes, scones and bakewells on offer amid the serene environs of garden centre’s 18th-century courtyard. The Chatty Hen Coffee House is open at Rockbarton Garden Centre, Holycross, Bruff, Co Limerick, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 4.30pm. Visit rockbarton.ie.