Cork curator shares the best wall art ideas for your home

I'm a serial re-arranger. Give me a drizzly Saturday afternoon and I’ll take everything off my bookcases and restyle them just for fun.
However, one thing that can stymie a good re-arranging is moving pictures.
According to art consultant and artists’ mentor Sheelah Moloney of 2020 Curates, the trend is rooted in the desire to personalise your space to match your style.
“When adding artwork to any room you have to consider the size of the space and the furniture in the room,” she says. “Obviously, if you only have a small, free wall space, propping a large artwork against it won’t work.
A FURTHER development to this emerging trend is leaning art on shallow shelves to avoid it taking up valuable floor space. This adds additional height, drawing the eye upwards, especially in rooms with higher ceilings.
- www.instagram.com/2020curatescreativecareers