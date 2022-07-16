Work by the late great Cork artist Maurice Desmond at auction

Whyte's sale of affordable art by well-known Irish artists designed to attract new collectors without breaking the bank, writes Des O'Sullivan
Abstract Landscape by Maurice Desmond at Whyte's.

Sat, 16 Jul, 2022 - 02:06
Des O’Sullivan

Viewers can lose themselves in the work of the Cork-based artist Maurice Desmond, who sadly left us on June 30. Just look and keep on looking and it is surprising what you can find in his art. 

When Maurice was on song, a five-minute visit to his studio could last an entire afternoon without ever knowing or even noticing where the time had gone. 

The first painting by the artist to come up at auction since his unexpected death is an abstract landscape once in the collection of the late Jim O'Driscoll SC. Lot 114 at Whyte's summer online art auction, which runs until the evening of July 25, is an oil on board estimated at just €500-€700.

This is an auction of affordable art by well-known Irish artists designed to attract new collectors without breaking the bank. 

According to Whyte's, there has never been a better time to dive in and immerse yourself. 

Gougane Barra by Muriel Brandt at Whyte's.

Among the artists represented are Kenneth Webb, Henry Healy, Gwen O'Dowd, John Morris, Rose Ganly, Stephen Cullen, Cecily Brennan, Colin Gibson, Desmond Carrick, Patricia Jorgensen, John Skelton, Maurice MacGonigal, Muriel Brandt, Liam Treacy, Pauline Bewick, Hughie O'Donoghue, Dorothy Cross, Felim Egan, Stella Steyn and William Orpen. 

Viewing gets underway next Wednesday on Molesworth St. and the catalogue is online.

