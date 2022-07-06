Revealed: Secrets from this summer's must-reads that will transform your home

Looking for interiors inspiration from your beach read?
The Irish summer: It’s always a triumph of hope over experience, hauling my flip-flops out of hibernation when socks and jumpers are likely to get more wear when blustery, rainy evenings and weekends are trending.
So, it’s happy days when review copies of new books land in my inbox heralding an influx over coming months.
A native Swede, Blomquist began his career in his teens working for Ikea, eventually art directing its catalogue, before branching out to count Harrods, Zara Home and H&M HOME among his clients, and evolving his approach to focus on the details of a scheme, including aspects of nature, colour, texture, collecting and display, and how these are worked into a room.
- by Hans Blomquist, published by Ryland Peters & Small; €29.05
Blue: The one colour I never wear and a no-no in my home surroundings, so this next book is one I would automatically pass on, but as we tend to associate the combination of blue and white with summer and the beach house aesthetic, Henrietta Heald’s Blue & White At Home is timely.
As author of prior books including a biography of Jane Austen and one on machine inventions by women, she’s also penned books on French and coastal interior styles.
A fan of blue-and-white, she tells how her London home is awash with blue after years of green and pink, from the aquamarine hallway to her dining room dominated by areas of intense Matisse blue; and blue and white ceramics collected on her travels dotted throughout.
- at Home by Henrietta Heald, published by Ryland Peters & Small; €40.67
Nomad at Home by Hilary Robertson is the read for those of us who go on holiday and scrutinise every interior we visit.
Ten locations represent what she calls the Adopters, the Escapists and the Serial Wanderers.
-
by Hilary Robinson, published by Ryland Peters & Small; €40.67