Garden Notes: Events to help you enjoy your green spaces

- A gardening and biodiversity workshop for kids takes place on Saturday, July 16, at the Rediscovery Centre, The Boilerhouse, Main Street, Ballymun, D09 HK58 from 2.30-4pm. Come and discover all the secrets of growing your own vegetables and herbs, explore the creatures inhabiting our garden and give us a hand in our own kitchen garden. Suitable for children aged 6 to 12 years. For tickets, go to eventbrite.ie
- A crash course in OrganiX Life takes place on Saturday, July 9, at 11am at Island Organix, a small family run nursery. This unique one-day fun workshop that will teach you about plants, bees, poultry, growing microgreens and using OrganiX practices in your life. Address is Upper Tennies Valentia Island, V23 TC78 Book here: https://island-organix.sumup.link or call 0871700045 to book your place
- The August gardening workshop takes place on Saturday, August 6, at Sonairte - the National Ecology Centre, Laytown, from 11am-1pm. Discover how to cultivate a thriving garden with Sonairte’s own gardener Damien McGroarty. This practical hands-on workshop will teach you the value of soil composition and biodiversity in growing a successful garden. You will learn how to grow vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers. Each workshop will focus on a specific gardening topic which will be listed on Sonairte’s website. This course runs with a minimum attendance of eight. Sonairte reserves the right to cancel the event if minimum attendance is not met or in the case of changing health regulations relating to Covid-19. Refunds will be issued in the event of cancellation minus a small Eventbrite fee. Tickets can be purchased from Sonairte’s Eco Shop or are available from eventbrite.ie.