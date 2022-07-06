Wishlist: Eight fab finds for you and your home

Jazz up your summer interiors with Ikea's Anledning collection, without breaking the bank. These cute bunting decorations are €3, see www.ikea.com/ie/en/ for more.

Public art

Walking down Cork's Douglas Street just got a lot more interesting. Pictured here is daughter and mother Marie Mura and Elliel Lembelembe at the unveiling of Saoirse, the public art mural created and installed by visual artist Holly Pereira at Nano Nagle Place as part of The Mother Tongue Project.

Saoirse expands on the Sanctuary Mask Initiative and invests in the potential of migrant women by channelling their creativity and drive to build a sustainable and viable economic enterprise. Find out more at www.facebook.com/nanonagleplace.

Compostable deodorant

Fierce goings-on in County Meath at the moment, with The Handmade Soap Company unveiling their new Anam deodorant. Completely compostable deodorant — the packaging and the product — this has been three years in the making by brand founder Donagh Quigley. He tells us you simply pop everything into your food bin when used up.

Made from 100% natural ingredients, it's unisex and is both Ecocert and Cosmos accredited. Available to purchase at all The Handmade Soap Company stockists, including Brown Thomas, Avoca and Kilkenny Design, and online at www.thehandmadesoapcompany.ie for €17.95.

Historical blankets

Come here 'til I tell you a tale. In July 1922, Foxford Woollen Mills presented a specially commissioned Travel Blanket to General Michael Collins to mark his appointment to Commander in Chief of the newly established Irish Army. The blanket was in his armoured car at the ambush at Béal Na Bláth in August 1922. It was recovered at Shanakiel Hospital by Nurse Nora O’Donaghue and later donated to the National Museum.

Foxford Woollen Mills have reproduced the blanket in conjunction with the Michael Collins House, Clonakilty, Co Cork. The blanket is in olive, gold and white in a Melange yarn, using a traditional Foxford check, yours for €170, see https://foxford.com/ for more info.

Innovative ovens

Hard to believe it's been 20 years since NEFF broke the rules with an oven door and created a slide and hide effect instead of the traditional folding open mechanism. Ralf Grobleben, Head of Design now and then, remembers: “In the very beginning, the Slide&Hide® door was just a vague vision but with more and more ideas on how to make it happen, the vision became clearer.

As with many things that challenge the norm, the idea was not initially received with great enthusiasm, the reactions were a bit more reserved. The vision was always to achieve something that slides smoothly, is practical and also fun to use.” See www.neff-home.com/ie.

Animal-inspired sculptures

Blackwater Valley Makers, Cork, are hosting an exhibition by artist and sculptor Lynn Kirkham called 'Myself and Other Animals', this exhibition includes some unique animal-inspired works, like this Alpaca, with each piece carefully hand-made from nature and then moulded to preserve the work, do try to visit, it's on until August 31. See blackwatervalleymakers.com.

Plant-based shakes

On the Kitchen Shelf this week, we have the fabulously named Filthy Rich shakes, Ireland's first plant-based protein and vitamin drink. They are dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free and low in sugar. Each 330ml recyclable carton comes loaded with 20g of vegan pea protein, 100% of your recommended daily allowance of Vitamin C, and 30% of your recommended daily magnesium and calcium.

Try the Cacao or Vanilla flavours out in Spar stores nationwide and are available in selected SuperValu stores, independent retailers across Ireland for €3.30, and online at getfilthyrich.com.

Sustainable packaging

Plastic Free July is here and we're delighted to hear about a recent launch by Lidl. It revolves around Prevented Ocean Plastic (POP) fresh food packaging using ocean-bound plastic, plastic that would have otherwise ended up in the ocean and that is now recycled and reintroduced into Lidl’s packaging.

Working in collaboration with Cork company Keohane Seafoods, Lidl has moved five fresh fish products into this new packaging. They say this initiative will prevent almost 19 tonnes of plastic from entering the ocean per year — the equivalent of almost 750,000 plastic water bottles and will form part of Lidl’s overall commitment to ensure 50% of packaging is made from recycled materials by 2025. We can expect to see these in stores by end of July. See www.lidl.ie.