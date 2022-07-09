French connection: A little piece of Versailles goes on sale on these shores

In a year when so many projects are behind time and skills are hard to come by the words "hold that building job" are difficult to utter.

It might be just worth the risk for lot 624 at Victor Mee's upcoming decorative interiors, architectural and pub memorabilia sale. If your concept of Les Liaisons Dangereuses revolves around a risky rush of blood at the auction room and your taste runs to gilded French interiors of the 18th century then this is the lot for you.

The stylish French mantelpiece (note quantity of panels reflected in the mirror.

On offer is a totally over-the-top richly gilded panelled room with etched glass panel doors and original fireplace from a chateau near Versailles. The estimate for the lot is €25,000-€35,000 and good luck to anyone prepared to take it on.

Armed with this piece of kit any purchaser would be in a perfect position to utter the words: "Welcome to my humble abode" or mutter "a mere bagatelle I picked up at a sale". These recreations really do work.

An attractive curved corner piece.

There are wonderfully atmospheric French rooms recreated from original panelling at the Metropolitan Museum in New York where you need to pinch yourself to know that you are in the US and not in France.

The illustration here includes a pair of life-size stone lamp statues on marble bases. These is a separate lot numbered 715 in a brimful of interest catalogue of 1,124 lots, and the estimate is €2,750-€3,750. Victor Mee is based in Co Cavan but is an offsite online sale which is on view at Tallbridge Road, Cranagill, Co Armagh, BT62 8NP in Northern Ireland on July 16 and 17 from 11am to 4pm on each day.

Djinn lounge chair by Olivier Mourgue at de Veres.

Among the lots are doors of various types, pediments, dividers, cast iron radiators, panelling, corbels, gates, lighting, chairs, display units, clocks, mirrors, a crocodile skin, tables, prints, bar fittings, urns, cast-iron models of models, a gazebo, a stone fountain and a 19th-century carved oak pulpit.

Anyone travelling by air this summer quickly learns one harsh truth. Those of us paying the piper do not call the tune. Which makes one lot at de Veres online art and design auction, which runs until next Tuesday (July 12), of great if impractical interest.

It won't fit in your carry-on bag but lot 16 at de Veres is the Djinn lounge chair by Olivier Mourgue for Airborne International. Just the thing when your flight has been cancelled and you have been abandoned. The estimate is just €400-€600.

There are chairs by Charles and Ray Eames and Ligne Roset, Italian sofas, contemporary tables and antique desks but most of the 146 lots in this sale are artworks.

All of them are at highly affordable prices as this is one of a number of sales by de Veres designed for those who are dipping their toes into the market for the first time. Among the art lots are a number of mid-century set designs by Reginald Grey for theatres like The Gate, The Globe and The Pike.