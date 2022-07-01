Home interiors: How to buy wisely as the cost of living rises

The pandemic had us all launching decluttering projects, slapping on the emulsion and dreaming up ambitious interior schemes, and it’s continuing, but with the cost of living creeping higher, making wise choices in our spending is more important than ever, especially when it comes to big-ticket items which need to earn their keep in the long term.

Janice Lenehan, director and co-founder of Sienna Home Furnishings in Waterford, has advice to minimise making costly mistakes. She says, “Space planning is really important. Measure your room carefully, noting the location of doors, windows, TV and fireplace.

“Key items can then be selected and customised to suit the space. We would always encourage customers to visit the showroom to experience the furniture for themselves. It is really important to sit on a chair or sofa or lie on a mattress before buying it.

The Mikado oval table is a contemporary design with a striking pedestal-style leg (currently €3,200 at Sienna Home Furnishings).

For the larger furniture pieces, she advises investing in quality that will stand up to wear and tear and the vagaries of trends.

“Stick to more neutral colours and add pops of colour in accessories like cushions, rugs, paint colours and occasional pieces,” she suggests. “While grey continues to be a popular neutral, we’re seeing a trend towards warmer greiges, beiges and stone colours for the larger investment items such as sofas and bed frames.”

Accessories like this Noa vase (€85) can transform a room and be moved around the home with ease when you want a change (from Studiobhomeware.com).

But as we’re becoming more discerning, moving away from traditional tastes to more contemporary design styles, she adds, “Irish consumers are now much more influenced by interior design trends they’re seeing and experiencing on their travels. Also, the rise of social media platforms like Pinterest and Instagram are amazing sources of interior design trends from all over the world.”

And she sees the trend for open spaces and lots of light is impacting furniture choice too.

The gold-effect Anita candlestick range comes in three different heights with slightly different styling to accessorise a mantlepiece, console table or along the length of your carefully designed tablescape (from €8-€18 at Studiobhomeware.com).

“Light oak, natural wood finishes which are popular in kitchens are being mirrored in dining tables and chairs,” she says, “with accents of black becoming a feature in more contemporary homes.” Jess Boucher, the owner of online Studio B Homewares which also has a presence in Arnotts, sees accessories as the best way to reawaken a space.

“Cushion covers and throws can instantly change how a room feels,” she says. “I always feel it is the accessories in people’s houses that make their house a home. I would say to invest in statement, neutral pieces that will stand the test of time and prove to be versatile in your home.

“I am always moving pieces from one room to another and I love being able to switch things up and reimagine them in another space.”

In a world of ever-changing trends, Jess adds: “At the moment I feel there is a real trend for natural homewares, bright and neutral colours with natural tones and textures. I think this is inspired by the Scandinavian trend that was popular over the years but is now reimagined to showcase a slightly more rustic feel.

“Mixing modern pieces with vintage pieces is really on-trend which is great because people can get creative and mix old with new. We have really focused on that natural and calm palette which will slot into any home décor to help create that cosy home people are looking for.”

Chopping boards work hard in the kitchen and can double up as serving platters for cheese and charcuterie (Nature board €90 at Studiobhomeware.com).

Among the fast-moving items she stocks, earthenware pots and vases have been really popular, as have serving boards and candles. “I think tastes, like trends, will always naturally evolve,” she says.

“But I definitely feel in the last few years the homeware industry, in particular, has seen a real shift. There is definitely more of a focus on creating a calm and cosy space and people investing more in their homes.

“I think the pandemic has really played a part in that, people spending more time at home and wanting to create a haven for themselves to protect themselves from all that was happening in the outside world.”

I would say for all home decorating, take your time and plan out how you want your home to feel. A lot of people feel under pressure to decorate a space and then end up falling out of love with how it looks because they rushed into it.

Furniture is an investment piece so think about how it will work for you long term; is it practical and comfortable and will it work, if for instance, you are planning a family.