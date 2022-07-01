Home interiors: How to buy wisely as the cost of living rises

The pandemic had us all launching decluttering projects, slapping on the emulsion and dreaming up ambitious interior schemes, and it’s continuing, but with the cost of living creeping higher, making wise choices in our spending is more important than ever, especially when it comes to big-ticket items which need to earn their keep in the long term.
“Key items can then be selected and customised to suit the space. We would always encourage customers to visit the showroom to experience the furniture for themselves. It is really important to sit on a chair or sofa or lie on a mattress before buying it.
“Stick to more neutral colours and add pops of colour in accessories like cushions, rugs, paint colours and occasional pieces,” she suggests. “While grey continues to be a popular neutral, we’re seeing a trend towards warmer greiges, beiges and stone colours for the larger investment items such as sofas and bed frames.”
And she sees the trend for open spaces and lots of light is impacting furniture choice too.
“Mixing modern pieces with vintage pieces is really on-trend which is great because people can get creative and mix old with new. We have really focused on that natural and calm palette which will slot into any home décor to help create that cosy home people are looking for.”