County Clare auction recalls shipwreck and record trout catch 

We preview Aidan Foley's two-day auction at Sixmilebridge, County Clare
A gilt console table and other items from Aidan Foley's sale in Sixmilebridge.

Sat, 02 Jul, 2022 - 02:32
Des O’Sullivan

A 1940 shipwreck off Cape Clear and the Irish record for a specimen river brown trout are recalled at Aidan Foley's two-day auction at Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, on Monday and Tuesday (July 4 and 5). The trout, weighing 20lbs, was caught in the River Shannon at Corbally, Limerick in February 1957 by Major Hugh L Place.

The sale includes items from the Place family, who had strong connections to the Limerick Steamship Company, which named its ships after locations in Limerick. 

The SS Maigue, travelling from Limerick via Fenit to Liverpool with a cargo of bacon, struck a rock near Cape Clear in January 1940 and was beached at South Harbour. Badly damaged she was refloated in May, sold for scrap and broken up in Dublin. 

A Butler of Dublin tallboy at Aidan Foley's sale.
A Butler of Dublin tallboy at Aidan Foley's sale.

An unsigned painting of the ship is included in the auction along with a collection of fishing rods by John Enright, Castleconnell owned by Major Place. Old fishing flies with a 1945 note by Major Place who believed them then to be 100 years old might make an interesting catch.

Antique lots in the auction include two console tables, a metal Armada chest, Irish swords by Johnson of Dublin, an Adams-style desk and a large club fender. The sale of 1,700 lots is on view today and tomorrow at Sixmilebridge and the catalogue is online. The auctions will be both live and online.

