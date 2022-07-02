County Clare auction recalls shipwreck and record trout catch 

A 1940 shipwreck off Cape Clear and the Irish record for a specimen river brown trout are recalled at Aidan Foley's two-day auction at Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, on Monday and Tuesday (July 4 and 5). The trout, weighing 20lbs, was caught in the River Shannon at Corbally, Limerick in February 1957 by Major Hugh L Place.

The sale includes items from the Place family, who had strong connections to the Limerick Steamship Company, which named its ships after locations in Limerick.