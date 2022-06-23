Hanover Quay, Dublin Docklands, voted nation's favourite building

Ireland has had its say on its favourite building and an office building in the heart of Dublin's docklands got the number-one vote.

Hanover Quay, Dublin Docklands is an "excellent example of how historic fabric can be retained in a sensitive and imaginative way", according to the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) president Colette Sheridan.

Cobh’s public realm urban design plan was the silver medallist and was lauded for its "people first approach", as Ms Sheridan revealed the Public Choice category winner in the RIAI Irish Architecture Awards 2022 this morning.

Casement Square Cobh: Cobh Public Realm Urban Design Plan

Designed by O'Mahony Pike Architects with MOLA Architects, 10-12 Hanover Quay, Dublin Docklands, faced considerable competition from a shortlist of 30 projects. This year’s shortlisted entrants were located Cork, Carlow, Donegal, Dublin, Wicklow, Kilkenny, Meath and Westmeath, as well as internationally in London and Liverpool, UK, and Chicago, USA.

Hanover Quay. Picture: Donal Murphy

All of the projects on the shortlist were designed by Registered Architects based in Ireland and completed in 2021.

"Winning first place, the Hanover Quay project is an excellent example of how historic fabric can be retained and re-used in an imaginative and sensitive way which forms a contemporary project, retains historical essence and contribute to the sense of place and the industrial aesthetic of the Docklands," said RIAI.

"The result offers an alternative, distinctive type of office space in a central, docklands location. 10-12 Hanover Quay has a variety of spaces including a roof terrace, large open plan areas within the warehouse, and more compact floor plates within the new glass box. The building offers fantastic waterfront views with a choice of entrances."

Cobh's design was singled out for its "people first" approach.

Cobh Public Realm Urban Design Plan project in Cork, designed by Cork County Council, Capital Projects Department, was described by the RIAI as "a fabulous project that demonstrates the importance of community engagement in how we redesign our cities and towns as places for people".

"The project is an exemplar in creating sustainable communities through a people-first approach and highlights the important role that architects in local authorities play in the creation of desirable and attractive town centres," said Ms Sheridan.

Reimagining these places breathes new life into areas and attracts more people who want to live, work and recreate here. This project also supports reuse and adaption of existing structures."

Third place in the Public Choice Awards was awarded to the Bottleworks, Barrow Street, Dublin, by Henry J Lyons. "This beautifully restored Bottleworks navigates a confined urban site maximising daylight while minimising overlooking and overshadowing of adjoining residential properties," said the RIAI.

The formerly derelict factory is replaced with a screened concrete frame punctuated by five courtyards to draw light deep into the heart of the building.

Reference to the site’s history of a glass bottle-works is reflected in the fit-out with fluted details, circular imprints and green accents while the building’s absolute modernity is asserted through contemporary sustainability and biodiversity installations.

Ms Sheridan added: "The shortlist for this year’s Public Choice Award included buildings and spaces at the highest level showcasing the incredible architecture designs associated with Irish architects. Our architects are amongst the best in the world and this year’s competition demonstrates the value that our home-grown architects are adding to all aspects of the built environment. Their work goes a long way to supporting not just design but Ireland’s economic, cultural and social structure.”

"The RIAI Irish Architecture Awards are the most prestigious awards of their kind in Ireland. They celebrate the quality of current work by RIAI Members at home and abroad and create awareness of the important role that architecture plays in delivering Ireland’s societal and economic infrastructure.”