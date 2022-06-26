Garden Digest: Events to help you enjoy your green spaces 

We check out the garden ideas, tours, fairs and online resources available to help you boost your room outside
Drimbawn Garden, Co Mayo, is open again to the public from this weekend.

Sun, 26 Jun, 2022 - 07:00

  • Ballincollig Flower & Garden Club is organising a bus to Naas, Co Kildare, on Saturday, July 2, for the AOIFA National Flower Festival. The club will have a stop for tea/coffee and scones on the way and a stop for an evening meal on the way back. Open to members and non-members. Last day for bookings is Monday, June, 27. To book your seat, contact 087 2265954.

  • GIY and Energia are calling on communities across Ireland to take part in Energia Get Ireland Growing Day on Saturday, July 2. For a chance to win prizes on the day, post a picture of their community growing projects on any social media channel and tag @EnergiaGIG while also using the hashtag #GetIrelandGrowing. You can also nominate someone going above and beyond to support others to grow and be named their province’s ‘Get Ireland Growing Community Hero’. Get Ireland Growing Winners will be announced on Saturday, July 16. See getirelandgrowing.ie for more.

  • The July gardening workshop by Sonairte, the National Ecology Centre, takes place on Saturday, July 2 at 10am-12, costing €15. Discover how to cultivate a thriving garden with Sonairte’s own gardener Damien McGroarty. This practical hands-on workshop will teach you the value of soil composition and biodiversity in growing a successful garden. You will learn how to grow vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers. Each workshop will focus on a specific gardening topic which will be listed on Sonairte’s website. This course runs with a minimum attendance of eight. Sonairte reserves the right to cancel the event if minimum attendance is not met or in the case of changing health regulations relating to Covid-19. Refunds will be issued in the event of cancellation minus a small Eventbrite fee. Tickets can be purchased from Sonairte’s Eco Shop or are available from eventbrite.ie.

  • Drimbawn Garden is open to the public again from this weekend, June 25 and 26, gate opens at 1pm. You can find the garden in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo (eircode F12D252). The garden was originally designed by Ninian Niven in the 19th century and some structures are left as a reminder of the Victorian era. The arboretum, flower garden, vegetable garden, orchard, rhododendron bank and some woodland gardens are finished. Others are still a work in progress.

Got an item you’d like to see in Garden Notes? Email gardening@examiner.ie

Wish List: From twisted candles to rented gúnas  

<p>In the winning garden office design by Simply Architecture in Douglas, Cork, are Emily, Barbara, Maia and Gareth Sullivan. Picture: Frank O'Sullivan</p>

