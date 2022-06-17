New chapter for poet’s book

New chapter for poet’s book
Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 02:00

A signed presentation copy of Psyche or The Legend of Love by Dublin-born romantic poet Mary Tighe (1772-1810) to Cork-born romantic painter James Barry (1741-1806) comes up at Bonhams sale of fine books and manuscripts in London next Wednesday (June 22).

It is one of a private edition of 50 copies for family and friends released in 1805.

In her lifetime, the poet had influential admirers including Thomas Moore, Joseph Cooper Walker and The Ladies of Llangollen but Mary Tighe never lived to enjoy the esteem in which she is now held. In 1811, a year after her death, a new edition of Psyche was released which established her literary reputation.

John Keats paid tribute to her in his poem “To Some Ladies”. This copy of Psyche is estimated at £4,000-£6,000 (€4,684-€7,026).

